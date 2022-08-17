Climate Conversation on natural climate solutions to close summer series

This summer’s final Climate Conversation — a series of discussions on sustainability and environmental resources — will be Aug. 22.

The webinar will explore an area of climate work called natural climate solutions, city officials noted in a news release Aug. 16. It will also feature leaders from the CoolBoulder campaign to discuss their projects’ work in expanding the city’s tree cover and protecting soil biodiversity.

Brett KenCairn, the city’s team lead for natural climate solutions, stated in the news release that this emerging body of climate work aims to stabilize changing ecosystems.

“Our rapidly changing climate requires that we significantly expand our efforts to maintain and enhance the critical ecosystem services our landscapes provide,” he said. “This includes shade, a greater ability to capture and hold storm water, and more habitat for the many plants, insects and animals that are essential to sustaining these systems.”

The city’s other Climate Conversations throughout the summer can be accessed on the city’s bit.ly/3K3ht6f. The session on Aug. 22 will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those interested in viewing should register at bit.ly/3AskZUC.