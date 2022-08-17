Guest opinion: Michael Fields: No end in sight for housing affordability crisis

By Michael Fields

With interest rates on the rise and at least 2,000 fewer homes on the market today compared to three years ago according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, Colorado’s housing affordability crisis is far from over. Our residents have every right to be concerned. Not to mention the looming recession on the horizon has created even more uncertainty in the market.

According to Colorado’s Common Sense Institute, the affordability of purchasing a home in Colorado is at its lowest point in 33 years. Shockingly, the cost of purchasing a home has doubled over the last 7 years and half of that increase occurred over the course of the last two years alone.

When taking a closer look at the issue, you can distill Colorado’s housing affordability crisis down to two big issues.

First, household incomes simply have not kept pace with rising housing costs and rents. The National Low Income Housing Coalition ranks Colorado as the eighth most expensive state and says people earning the state’s minimum wage of $12.56 need to work at least 75 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment. This means that Colorado residents have to work harder and longer to make ends meet so they can cover their rents.

For people who own their own home, the situation is equally as bad because housing prices have essentially doubled. This means that the number of hours of work required to cover the median mortgage payment doubles too.

Second, there simply isn’t enough supply. Even with rising interest rates slightly dampening the market, supply remains an issue. Yes, we’ve seen some increases the past three months, but inventory still remains less than half of the 15,971 listings averaged at the end of July between 1985 and 2021 according to this month’s Denver Metro Association of Realtors trend report.

So, what can be done to fix the housing affordability crisis facing our state?

One thing that can be done is to speed up the permitting process so more homes can come online quicker. Between 46,600 and 72,600 permits are needed annually through 2025 to close the statewide housing supply deficit and meet the demands of future population growth, according to the Common Sense Institute’s data.

The good news is that permitting for new housing in 2021 was 40% higher than in the previous 5 years and permitting in 2022 is on a similar pace. But there were roughly 35 counties in 2021 that failed to issue enough annual permits limiting supply. In order for Colorado to keep pace, permitting has to remain elevated in order to make a dent in the supply needs.

We should also cut unnecessary costs and regulations. For example, after the Marshall Fire, new construction codes increased the cost of rebuilding the same exact house by $20,000. Colorado also has some of the highest “tap fees” in the country. In Pueblo West, it costs over $20,000 just to connect a new build to the water supply. In Aurora, it’s over $25,000. Revisiting these types of policies should be a top priority.

We also need to incentivize home builders to continue to keep their foot on the gas when it comes to building new homes. This gets tricky especially when the economy is teetering on a recession and many home builders are re-evaluating their plans.

Here the data is less promising. The July Housing Market Index released by the National Association of Homebuilders, which reflects builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes, fell for the seventh straight month to its lowest point since May 2020.

Lastly, we need to cap property taxes. As the values of homes continue to rise, so do property taxes. This hurts seniors and people on fixed incomes the most. Just this year, property taxes are set to increase by $1,000 for the average family. Capping the amount that property taxes are allowed to go up each year would ease some of the burden for Coloradans across the state.

It will take a concerted effort to ease this affordability crisis and one that has sustained endurance. This problem isn’t going away and it will be years before we start to turn the corner. We have to stay laser-focused on the supply and continue to adjust to market conditions that are ever-changing. Government would be well served to take a free market approach so that market forces can prevail without interference.

Michael Fields is the president of the Advance Colorado Institute. He lives in Parker.