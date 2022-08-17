 Skip to content

Home prices moderate in face of rising interest…

Wednesday, August 17th 2022

Home prices moderate in face of rising interest rates

In the face of rising interest rates, median home prices dipped in most communities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, except for Boulder and Loveland/Berthoud.

Boulder median prices rose to $1.55 million from $1.49 million the month prior, compared with $1.35 million in July 2021, according to statistics maintained by Information and Real Estate Services LLC, the multiple listing service based in Loveland.

Boulder had 143 active listings, which was more than the 109 in July a year ago; 44 single-family properties sold during the month.

The median sales price in Loveland/Berthoud rose to $595,000 for July, a jump from $545,000 in June and $500,000 in July 2021. A total of 161 homes sold during the month; active listings were at 335, up from 303 a year ago.

For other communities, median prices were down, but active listings were up.

In Estes Park, 25 homes sold at a median price of $623,000, down from $735,000 the month prior and also down from the $644,500 median of July 2021. There were 107 active listings, up from 88 a year ago.

Fort Collins saw 218 homes sold in July at a median price of $610,000, down from $635,000 in June but up from $540,000 in July 2021. The community had 523 active listings in July, well above the 445 in July a year ago.

Greeley/Evans recorded 95 sales at a median price of $445,000, down from $449,900 in June but up from $380,000 in July 2021. Active listings totalled 248, up from 227 a year ago.

Longmont had 72 single-family home sales at a median price of $605,000, down from $652,500 a month earlier but up from $565,500 in July a year ago. A total of 135 properties were actively listed in July, up from 122 a year earlier.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Ken Amundson

