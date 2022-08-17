Tulip Bulb Giveaway returns to downtown Boulder for 17th year

Gardeners and plant lovers, take note: the 17th annual Tulip Bulb Giveaway is coming back to downtown Boulder on Aug. 24. Eight local businesses will be giving away free bags of tulip bulbs.

Parks and Recreation staff plant new colors and types of tulips on the Pearl Street Mall every year. After the bloom, the bulbs are removed to be given away to members of the public. Tulip planting on the Mall has been a tradition since the late 1970s, when Boulder would receive 5,000 tulip bulbs each year from its former sister city in the Netherlands.

“(This event is) a great way to reuse, recycle, and be able to give (the bulbs) back to the community in a way that gets people to go downtown and visit businesses,” said Emi Smith, Marketing & Communications Coordinator for the Downtown Boulder Partnership. “It’s kind of a win for the community to have this event every year.”

Bulbs are given away first-come, first-serve, and Smith said businesses typically run out of bulbs within the first few hours of opening. Donations to the PLAY Boulder Foundation are strongly encouraged at pickup.

More information on participating stores and their operating hours can be found at boulderdowntown.com/events/tulip-bulb-giveaway.