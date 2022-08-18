ColdQuanta wins support for quantum-clock commercialization

ColdQuanta Inc. is working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as part of its Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative (EEI), the Boulder-based quantum-technology company said, to accelerate commercialization of its quantum-clock technology.

“The significance of our collaboration with EEI is transformative and has a directional impact on the future of ColdQuanta as we further establish ourselves as a commercial leader in quantum technology,” ColdQuanta CEO Scott Faris said in a statement. “We are in a period where global instabilities are accelerating and the demand for highly accurate time reference units is high. ColdQuanta is pleased to have worked with a wide variety of U.S. government agencies for over a decade in building a robust portfolio of demonstrated capabilities in precision time. Now, we are honored to partner with organizations like DARPA and (venture capital firm In-Q-Tel) Emerge to bring those capabilities to market and fill the growing demand.”

According to DARPA, the EEI typically provides participating firms with an “average of $250,000 in non-dilutive funding to hire a seasoned entrepreneur or business executive for one to two years with the goal of developing a robust go-to-market strategy for both defense and commercial markets,” mentorship opportunities and contact with the agency’s network of investors and partners.

The Boulder Valley — with the University of Colorado physics department, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and some prominent quantum computing companies — has become, over the past three decades or so, the epicenter of the quantum field.

Quantum theory attempts to explain the behavior of matter at atomic and subatomic levels, while quantum computing uses principles of quantum theory to build machinery with capabilities that far exceed traditional computers.

Classical computers use bits that can hold the value of either 1 or 0, which limits their processing ability.

Quantum computers are built with qubits, which harness the quantum property of superposition to hold the value of both 1 and 0 simultaneously.

If a bit is a coin sitting on a table, with the property of heads or tails, a qubit is a coin that’s been flipped into the air and has yet to land — it simultaneously has the properties of heads and tails.

Computing power is increased exponentially with each additional qubit.

