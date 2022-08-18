SportsCollege Sports Photos: Colorado Beats Weber State 5-0 in Women’s Soccer Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)University of Colorado Boulder’s Rachel Rosen scores thefirst goal against Weber State on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s soccer team celebrates the first goal against Weber State on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Jade Babcock-Chi gets to the ball before Weber State’s Kayleigh Webb on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Shyra James works against Weber State’s Andelin Binford on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Leila Lister, left, tries to get around Weber State’s Olivia Tucker on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Juliauna Hayward, right, pulls on Weber State’s Rylee Tatton on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s head coach, Danny Sanchez, works against Weber State on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Shyra James works against Weber State’s Rachel Twede on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Jade Babcock-Chi gets to the ball before Weber State’s Kayleigh Webb on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Civana Kuhlmann, left, battles with Weber State’s Andelin Binford on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Juliauna Hayward busts through the Weber State defenders on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) University of Colorado Boulder’s Hannah Duguid passes a Weber State defender on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Show Caption of ExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: August 18, 2022 at 7:25 p.m. | UPDATED: August 18, 2022 at 7:41 p.m. Tags: Photos and Videos Cliff Grassmick | Photographer Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com Follow Cliff Grassmick @cliffpix Join the ConversationWe invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.
Join the Conversation
We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.