 Skip to content

Photos: Colorado Beats Weber State 5-0 in…

86°F
Thursday, August 18th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Photos: Colorado Beats Weber State 5-0 in Women’s Soccer

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Rachel Rosen scores thefirst goal against Weber State on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s soccer team celebrates the first goal against Weber State on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Jade Babcock-Chi gets to the ball before Weber State’s Kayleigh Webb on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Shyra James works against Weber State’s Andelin Binford on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Leila Lister, left, tries to get around Weber State’s Olivia Tucker on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Juliauna Hayward, right, pulls on Weber State’s Rylee Tatton on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s head coach, Danny Sanchez, works against Weber State on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Shyra James works against Weber State’s Rachel Twede on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Jade Babcock-Chi gets to the ball before Weber State’s Kayleigh Webb on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Civana Kuhlmann, left, battles with Weber State’s Andelin Binford on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Juliauna Hayward busts through the Weber State defenders on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO-August 18:University of Colorado Boulder's ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Hannah Duguid passes a Weber State defender on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Expand
By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Author

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. “Customer First” Banking At High Plains Bank

    Do you feel like just another account at your megabank? Try the customer first banking at High Plains Bank in...
  2. Cold And Flu Season Is Just Around The Corner

    Cold and flu season is just around the corner. Get ready with a visit to Aquafy IV for their immunity...
  3. Making Patients Better For More Than 40 Years

    Running is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise—but you have to do it safely. As many as 70 percent of...
  4. Apartments With A Zen Garden? Really.

    Have you seen the Boulder apartments with a zen garden? Come see Harper House! Harper House Apartments has everything you...
  5. Early Childhood Education In Louisville

    Your child deserves excellent care and nurturing. The passionate staff of early care professionals at Treehouse Learning provides early childhood...