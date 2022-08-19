 Skip to content

Friday, August 19th 2022

Boulder chef Andrea Uzarowski expects busy fall with Food Network feature, bakery opening

When the Food Network first reached out to Boulder chef Andrea Uzarowski about cooking on its Supermarket Stakeout show, she couldn’t believe it.

Boulder chef Andrea Uzarowski will appear on an episode of "Supermarket Stakeout" on Tuesday on the Food Network. (Gretchen TeBockhorst/Courtesy photo)
“At first I thought it was a hoax,” Uzarowski said. Eventually, she completed an interview process and was selected to compete with other chefs in cooking with ingredients bartered from customers outside a supermarket.

Uzarowski, who runs the Fresh Food Catering Co. and will be opening the Süti + Co. Scandinavian Shop and Café just off Pearl Street this fall, said being on the Food Network show was one of the hardest — and most exciting — experiences in her career as a chef.

“You have four or five cameras at any given time pointed at you. I’m just thinking, I can’t cut my hand because it will be on national television,” she said. “It was the most challenging experience as a chef I have ever been involved in but also one of the most rewarding because I realized I could rise to the occasion.”

Uzarowski and her co-competitors were given 45 minutes to barter with shoppers exiting a grocery store for their bags and then cook a dish according to a set theme. “Supermarket Stakeout” will air Tuesday, where viewers can see Uzarowski attempt to stay “calm, cool and collected,” throughout the challenge.

One of the many confections that will be available at Süti + Co. Scandinavian Shop and Café when it opens in Boulder in September. (Gretchen TeBockhorst/Courtesy photo)
Now, with the opening of Süti + Co., Uzarowski looks forward to bringing her love of sweets and experience in Scandinavian cooking and culture to 2031 16th St. The café will sell Danish shortbreads and Scandinavian artisan-made home goods and will feature Scandinavian folk music.

“I grew up eating something sweet at the end of each meal,” Uzarowski said. “When I was 16 I would bake two birthday cakes because I couldn’t choose which one I wanted. Danish baking is this coziness, this contentment, this simple little pleasure you can have in your life.”

George Rennix, the director of operations at Süti + Co., said it has always been a dream of his to run his own café. Now, he hopes to make Süti + Co. a favorite spot for Boulder residents.

“I’m excited for opening people’s eyes to a culture maybe they’ve never experienced … and helping people understand what makes Danish goods Danish and tasting that difference,” he said.

Süti +Co.’s opening is tentatively set for mid-September.

“Süti will be a little home not just for the recipes I grew up with but recipes from my grandmother and great grandmother that are over 100 years old,” Uzarowksi said. “These are the recipes that we will be reimaging and making at the store.”

Talia Trashor Hart

