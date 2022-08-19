Boulder hosts Back-to-School Transportation Safety Fair

Boulder, in partnership with Boulder Community Health, is hosting a Back-to-School Transportation Safety Fair from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 27.

The event, which will be held at Boulder’s Meadows Branch Library at 4800 Baseline Road, will focus on preparing elementary children for a safe return to school. A limited number of free bike helmets and helmet fittings will be offered, as well as free face painting, ice cream and information about bike and pedestrian safety.

Helmets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and advance registration is required at calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/9432103.

As part of the event, city staff members will be available to discuss the upcoming Baseline Road Transportation Safety Project. Community members are invited to share their experiences traveling along Baseline Road with staff members.