Boulder to conduct focus meetings on Homelessness Day Center

Boulder has scheduled two focus group meetings to allow people to share feedback on the Homelessness Day Center, according to a news release.

Focus groups will be with community members, service providers and individuals with lived experience to help the city gain insight into the types of services that would be helpful, determine the goals of the center and hear input on the type of facility and its location.

Members of the public are invited to virtually join the community members focus groups from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

More information and registration can be found at bouldercolorado.gov/projects/homelessness-day-center.

The Homelessness Day Center was one of ten priorities set by Boulder City Council at the 2022 City Council retreat, and will serve as a daytime facility that provides resource navigation and other services to assist individuals experiencing homelessness.