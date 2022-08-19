Premier Members Credit Union brings aboard community relations VP

Premier Members Credit Union has hired Jeffrey Kash as its new vice president of community relations.

Kash formerly held business development, community affairs, and member education roles at Elevations Credit Union, PMCU said in a news release.

“I believe Jeffrey will be able to immediately make an impact in both our mortgage and business banking lines of business via the strong, established relationships he has built over his many years working within the cities and markets we serve,” PMCU senior marketing vice president Jason Bauer said in the release.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.