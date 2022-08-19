 Skip to content

Week in Theater: ‘Streetcar Named…

Friday, August 19th 2022

Week in Theater: ‘Streetcar Named Desire’ in Boulder, ‘Cinderella’ at Candlelight

Theater productions for the week of Aug. 19-25

On stage

Cinderella: Musical version of the fairy tale about how life somehow requires a handsome, wealthy and powerful man to make a young woman happy, through Sept. 4, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

Disney’s Descendants: Youth performed musical featuring your favorite Disney characters, Aug. 19-20, The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $10-$25; artshub.org.

Purely Patsy Cline: Hear the stories and songs of the country diva, Sunday, Nissi’s, 1455 Coal Creek Dr., Lafayette; $30-$35; nissis.com.

Rent: Tony Award-winning musical, set in NYC’s East Village, is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today; 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday; CenterStage Theatre Company, 901 Front St., Louisville; centerstagetheatrecompany.org.

The Spongebob Musical: The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.

A Streetcar Named Desire Tennessee Williams’ classic play filled with passion, tension and colliding cultures, Aug. 25-Sept. 4, The Upstart Crow Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

Coming soon

The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, Sept. 15-Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; betc.org.

Hadestown: Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Aug. 30-Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical that intertwines the plots of Brothers Grimm fairy tales, Sept. 9-Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Newsical The Musical: Long-running off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Sept. 7-25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.

Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Did we miss your production? Email the entry with “theater listings” in the subject line to features@prairiemountainmedia.com. 

Mark Collins

