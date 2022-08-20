Buskers still thriving on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall after 45 years despite pandemic

Forty-five years after the Pearl Street Mall’s opening and two years into a global pandemic, Pearl Street is buzzing with activity. Although the events of the past few years have shaken Boulder, the city center has nonetheless kept its vibrancy and character.

And even amid the uncertainty and change wrought by these events, Pearl Street’s famous street performers remain a centerpiece of life in downtown Boulder. Many of the buskers who were here before the pandemic began are still here now, surprising and delighting passersby with their acts.

For many Boulder residents and visitors alike, the street performers aren’t merely a peripheral curiosity — they’re a quintessential part of the mall experience.

“Pearl Street is like a theater, and the performers are the performers,” said Peter Waszeciak, a Longmont resident and artist who frequently visits Pearl Street with his wife. “You need both.”

Performers on Pearl Street: A brief history

From the time Boulder was founded in 1859, Pearl Street was a commercial mainline running through the heart of Boulder. Historian and columnist Silvia Pettem wrote that the street remained a bustling hub of activity through the 1950s, with clothing stores, supermarkets, banks, movie theaters and other businesses occupying the downtown area.

But as the city’s population boomed and suburban sprawl began its spread, a new shopping area was built away from the city center in 1963, causing many businesses to leave Pearl Street. The Pearl Street Mall, a four-block-long stretch of the road that was repaved and closed to auto traffic, opened on Aug. 6, 1977 as part of an effort to revitalize the downtown area.

When the mall first opened, the area was no stranger to street performers. Pettem noted that trapeze artists and live monkeys performed at Boulder’s first organized fireworks show on Pearl Street on July 4, 1906. But since the mall’s opening, street performing downtown has taken on a life of its own. Chip, the CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, said the performers help create a vibrant social atmosphere in the area.

“(The street performing) really adds to the culture and the identity of what Pearl Street is,” said Chip, who does not have a surname. “The buskers have always been a big part of the mall and a big part of the culture downtown. (The mall was) designed to have space for people to be able to perform and have a street life that’s independent of, but supports, the business community and the visitors.”

Richard Foy, a Manhattan-born Boulder architect who had a hand in designing the Pearl Street Mall, said one of his major sources of inspiration was a 1945 French film called “Les Enfants du Paradis,” which contained idyllic scenes from Paris and busy streets filled with pedestrians, buskers and all manner of other characters.

“We go into a place and understand its context, and we design an environment that recognizes that,” said Foy. “We had to do something that was honest to Boulder.”

The life of a Pearl Street performer

Today, thanks in part to Foy and his team’s vision, street performers — magicians, fire jugglers, tightrope walkers, contortionists and everything in between — are a central feature of Pearl Street Mall. Many of them give awe-inspiring shows, performing daring feats and unusual tricks that people on the mall can’t help but stop to watch.

Sven Jorgensen, a self-proclaimed “one-man circus” who performed on Pearl Street for nearly 30 years, said the jaw-dropping factor is intentional, and necessary to draw a crowd, but it’s also one of his favorite parts of street performing because it engages the audience in a unique way and forces the performer to be present.

“When you see someone do something extraordinary, that is a memory that will last a lifetime. That is the power of street theater,” said Jorgensen, whose shows frequently included juggling all kinds of items, balancing and tightrope walking. “It’s not a completely scripted circumstance. You don’t know what’s going to happen. So much of our life is so controlled and so predictable that to experience entertainment that is not completely controlled … that makes it riveting. You don’t actually know if the performer’s gonna pull it off.”

But Jorgensen said the unscripted factor of street performing also makes it one of the hardest types of performing. He said streets are “raw” environments where performers have to compete for the audience’s attention.

After performers finish their shows, many of them gather on the sides of the pitch, where they’ll compare notes about how their show went. And then they come out and do it all over again the next day. For many of them, it’s a lifestyle they don’t want to quit.

Some Boulder street performers stay year-round, like Jorgensen once did, while others are seasonal, staying in town only for the summer and traveling elsewhere in the colder months. Plenty of performers pass through Boulder for only a few days, then move on to their next destinations.

Many performers have come and gone from Pearl Street over the years, but some long-timers who have remained, such as Ibashi-I, a contortionist from St. Kitts, have imprinted themselves in locals’ hearts. And they stay because they love what they do.

“You gotta do the things you like and that get you along in life,” said Ibashi-I, whose given name is Mitford Brown. “I love to inspire other people.”

The past few years in Boulder

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Pearl Street went quiet for a few months. Several longtime businesses have been forced to close their doors since the pandemic began.

Richard Polk, who has owned Pedestrian Shops on Pearl Street for over 50 years, said his shoe stores had felt the effects of the pandemic, but the company was starting to bounce back.

“It was really tough for everyone — for us, for people that worked for us, for our customers” Polk said. “The performers had a tough time because the people on the street kind of clustered in the mall area for survival. It was a tough time. But as soon as the vaccine came, you know, the bravest of souls started coming out. And it’s now — the last few months, business has been very good.”

Jorgensen, who stopped performing on Pearl Street in 2017 but still performs at corporate events, said nearly all the performers he knew from Pearl Street had to pause during the period of lockdown, but they’ve since returned to performing.

“I don’t know anyone who gave up performing because of COVID,” Jorgensen said. “I know some other folks who don’t street perform but who have been more focused on corporate events … a lot of them did their best to do Zoom performances. Some really used that to their advantage because they were able to pretty swiftly make their transition. It opened up new possibilities. But I don’t know anyone who as a solo performer decided to retire because of the pandemic.”

For Jorgensen, those two months were the longest he’s ever gone without performing. He said it was difficult to keep his skills sharp, as street performers need to do.

“Some of us do our best to be performing year round. So that was a real challenge,” said Jorgensen. “As things started opening back up, for the first time in my career, there was a little niggling question mark of, ‘Do I even know how to perform anymore?’ That was a very different experience than I’ve ever had before.”

Walking along the mall now, though, one almost wouldn’t guess that there had been a pandemic or a lockdown. The street is teeming with life, and performers are as ubiquitous as ever. The mall officially turned 45 years old on Aug. 6, but its anniversary celebration was held a few days early, on Aug. 3.

Through all the ups and downs the years have brought, it seems, at 45 years, Pearl Street is still alive and well.