CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: San Diego Toreros

San Diego Toreros at CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Sunday, 1 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: San Diego 0-1 (6-11-1 in 2021); Colorado 1-0 (8-7-4 in 2021).

KEY PLAYERS (Stats from 2021): San Diego — F Sara Evans, So. (two goals); M Bella Piete, So. (one goal, two assists); F Delaney Jannone, Sr. (two goals); M Maronne Suzuki, Jr. (one goal, two assists); GK Ellyn Casto, Sr. (.695 save percentage, 2.13 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (nine goals, two assists); D Hannah Sharts, Sr. (two goals, four assists); F Kayleigh Webb, Sr. (two goals, two assists); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.710 save percentage, 1.49 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU is coming off a season-opening 5-0 win against Weber State on Thursday powered by two goals from Shyra James. James moved into a tie for 10th all-time in program history with 16 career goals…Former Legacy star Juliauna Hayward and Fort Collins recruit Emerson Layne became the first true freshmen to score goals in the opener of their rookie season since teammate and fifth-year senior Kayleigh Webb scored during an opening win at Air Force in 2018…San Diego opened the season with a 1-0 loss at Denver on Thursday. Ellyn Casto started in goal and played the first half for San Diego, recording six saves…CU and San Diego have met just once, with the Toreros posting a 2-1 win in Denver in 2004…The Buffs’ opening homestand continues on Friday against Valparaiso (4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).