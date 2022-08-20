Guest opinion: Claire Kelley: Our libraries are worth the investment

By Claire Kelley

At the start of the pandemic, even though Boulder Public Library only accounts for 3% of the city’s budget, it took a 16% cut to its budget due to the dramatic decline in sales tax revenue.

If you look around, you will start to notice the cracks in the walls at the Carnegie Library, the reduced hours and programming, the library staff who are stretched thin because their coworkers have been laid off. Do you want to live in a city that doesn’t adequately support its public library system? This situation is untenable, and it is time for us to secure sustainable funding for our Boulder Public Library for good.

This November, voters will get to decide whether the library should move to a property tax-based “library district” model, following the lead of nearly every other library in the state of Boulder’s size and population, including Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Lyons, Nederland, Estes Park, Berthoud, Greeley and Pueblo.

There are already a total of 56 library districts in Colorado for good reason. Establishing a library district via property taxes is the most equitable way to ensure that the library receives sustainable funding to continue to be a precious asset that strengthens our community.

For example, Fort Collins formed their library district in 2006, and as a result, Poudre Valley Library District did not face the same pandemic-related cuts that the Boulder Public Library did.

It’s important for voters to be informed of the details: the proposed property tax is $23 annually per $100,000 in the county-estimated value of your home. That means that if your “actual” home value on the Boulder County Assessor’s Office website is $500,000, you’ll pay less than $10 per month in taxes for a district.

In return, Boulder residents will get:

Expanded library services, renewed print and digital collections and more programming like storytime, workshops and classes.

Restored hours and staffing for the Canyon Theater at the main branch and the Carnegie Library for Local History, which are both currently closed, and the opening of the long-awaited North Boulder library.

Updated and improved library facilities to address delayed maintenance.

The library district would also more appropriately reflect who is actually served by the library, and enable the system to better serve them with new Gunbarrel and Niwot branches.

Boulder Public Library has won statewide awards despite decades of deprioritization in the city’s budget. If you love the library, supporting the formation of a library district for sustainable and equitable funding is a historic opportunity to give a gift to all members of our community for generations to come.

Claire Kelley is a volunteer with the Boulder Library Champions. Kelley lives in Boulder.