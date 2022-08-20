Letters to the editor: Free RTD is good start to lowering emissions; officials must live up to campaign promises

Rhonda Patrom: RTD: Free month is good start to lowering emissions

In 2015, the EPA set National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) to 70 parts per billion. These standards limit the atmospheric concentration of six pollutants that cause acid rain, smog and other health hazards. The Front Range of Colorado is, unfortunately, averaging around 81 parts per billion during the summer months.

This high level of pollution led to a record number of ozone alert days in 2021. These days restrict the active and outdoorsy lifestyle that Colorado maintains. The Senate Bill 22-180 mentioned by Anna Ridilla in the Camera story “RTD buses and trains free in August for Boulder County, metro area” from July 18, is a start to tackling the pollution problem that plagues much of Colorado.

The bill’s primary goals are to “extend-state run transit services … to reduce ground-level ozone, increase ridership, and reduce vehicle miles traveled in the state.” Much of the bill provides funding to the Regional Transportation District which serves much of the Denver Metro Area through bus and rail services.

The rail system provides transportation to Golden, Littleton, Wheat Ridge, Parker, Lakewood and DIA, among several other convenient locations. RTD is also waiting on funding to extend the rail system to Longmont, Thornton and Highlands Ranch to make it accessible to a greater number of riders. Having an extended rail system is beneficial for cutting down on ozone pollution and traffic.

As valuable as public transportation already is for Coloradans who utilize it to get to their desired destinations, this month RTD is leading the charge to reduce ozone pollution with their Zero Fare for Better Air campaign by making rides free for the month. With rides on RTD services being more affordable for all of August, hopefully, more residents of the metro area will make the transition from their cars to the rails to reduce pollution in one of Colorado’s haziest months.

Rhonda Patrom, Boulder

Martha Wilson: Election: Officials must live up to their campaign promises

My oldest 3 children began their senior, junior and sophomore years of high school this week. As much as I would like to give a pitch about how they need to see leaders who look like them in positions like HD10 to admire and emulate as they start to imagine who they would like to grow up to be, I must make a small confession.

I was not much older than the age my children are now when I had them and the journey of providing for them and finding my own social justice voice has involved a lot of trying, a lot of shut professional doors and a lot of grief from candidates that have not lived up to the stances they negotiated their votes on and/or who are trying to bail before they’ve even found their footing in their current roles. I need Junie Joseph to win this Democratic seat for me, and for people like me, who are raising families and scared for their safety, who are working multiple jobs yet struggling to survive here, and who share in the weight and impact of actively trying to fix enduring systems of long-held racial and social inequities.

I have canvased and called on behalf of Democratic candidates for the bulk of the last 2 decades and know we will not find someone so astute, sensible, and humane as Junie Joseph. Junie is advocating beside parents in the peak of the largest trauma that many of these families will ever face. Junie is out there in the streets marching for reproductive health rights with us. Junie means what she says, and she is more than just talk. Junie Joseph is what Boulder needs.

Martha Wilson, Longmont