Penalties pile up for defense in CU Buffs scrimmage

Nine penalties and a few other mistakes drew the ire of Colorado’s defensive coaches on Saturday at Folsom Field.

On the plus side for Buffaloes’ head coach Karl Dorrell, the offense looked good in the second scrimmage of preseason camp.

“I felt good about one phase more than the other,” Dorrell said.

Less than two weeks before the Sept. 2 season opener against TCU, the Buffs went through a scrimmage that included officials calling “everything they saw,” as if it was a game situation, Dorrell said.

“We needed that tune up,” he said. “We’ve got some work to do. It’s fixable. There’s no five-alarm deal in terms of there’s no panic, but we’ve got some things we need to fix for sure.”

CU’s offense was sharp for much of the day, while the defense negated too many positives with negatives, including offsides and pass interference penalties.

“It seemed like offensively they only had two or three penalties and they were able to engineer some plays and get some points on the board, which is what we need to do,” Dorrell said. “Defensively they shot themselves in the foot with nine penalties. They really played well until the penalties started showing up and that’s what we can’t do. We’ve got some work to do as a team in understanding that penalties is how you can lose games if you don’t get those shored up, particularly on those third downs or if you’re in the end zone and you think you make a nice play, and it’s (pass interference) and now it’s first-and-goal at the one. Those are challenging points that are I think our defense needed to go through.”

Junior quarterback JT Shrout, who is battling for the starting job with incumbent Brendon Lewis, forced the defense to jump offsides several times with his cadence. On one of those plays, Shrout took advantage of the defense jumping and hit receiver Maurice Bell for a deep pass and a first down.

“JT has a beautiful hard count,” linebacker Quinn Perry said. “But I think we were in our head a little bit too much today. It’s nothing that we got beat; it’s all fixable stuff. At the end of the day it’s just mental errors.”

For the most part, the defense has had a good camp and Perry felt Saturday’s performance was uncharacteristic for the Buffs.

“I was expecting us to come out very strong and come out and dominate, especially after how we played last week,” he said. “But that’s not how we play football at all. It’s not Colorado defense at all. We’ll get in the film as soon as possible and we’ll get those corrected.”

It wasn’t all bad for the defense. While they didn’t force any turnovers, several defenders came with up nice plays, including Perry and defensive lineman Jalen Sami combining for a fourth-down stop inside the 5-yard line. Perry and Sami each had a sack, as well. Linebackers Josh Chandler-Semedo and Mister Williams had impressive stops in goal-line situations late in practice.

CU limited the reps of several veterans on both sides of the ball, including running backs Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith but still got good production throughout the day on offense.

Shrout threw the ball well, while freshmen Owen McCown and Jordyn Tyson connected for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Receivers Bell, Tyson, Ty Robinson and walk-on Jack Hestera all made multiple plays, while Jayle Stacks and walk-ons Charlie Offerdahl and Noah Wagner paced a productive rushing attack.

“I think I did all right,” said Stacks, who had a pair of touchdown runs in goal-line situations. “I definitely could do better. At the end of the day, it’s team success. As long as the scoreboard says the Buffs win, that’s fine with me.”

For the Buffs to win on Sept. 2 and beyond, however, they’ll need both sides to perform well. Luckily, there is still time to get ready for a game.

“Thank goodness, it’s two weeks away,” Dorrell said of the TCU game. “We’ve got some time fix a lot of things.”