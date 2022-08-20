Special teams ace Anthony Lyle awarded scholarship by CU Buffs football

If Anthony Lyle experiences a moment this season that exceeds the joy and euphoria he enjoyed earlier this week, that will be good news for Colorado football fans.

It probably will require some game-changing play, or a monumental upset, for Lyle to reach that sort of personal high once again.

Following Colorado’s team scrimmage on Saturday morning, head coach Karl Dorrell announced the senior special teams ace was rewarded with the lone remaining open scholarship in Dorrell’s pocket. Dorrell made the announcement in front of the team this week, leading to a heartfelt celebration.

“That was the best part,” Lyle said. “Everybody showed love. Everyone was jumping around, going crazy, hitting me. It was a great time. That’s going to be one of the most memorable moments of my life there with the team. It definitely was a surprise. It caught me off guard.”

Lyle took a winding road to land at CU from just a few miles away. A 2017 track All-Region selection by BoCoPreps as a sprinter, Lyle initially joined Western Michigan as a walk-on before returning to Colorado. He spent one year as a regular student in Boulder before joining the CU football program as a walk-on in 2019.

Lyle’s biggest contributions in 2019 occurred on scout teams, but in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season he became a fixture on the Buffs’ four core special teams units (kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return) and played in all six games. Lyle continued to flourish in that role a year ago, recording six special teams tackles (four solo) with a forced fumble. He posted 20 special teams points, ranking a close third on the team behind Daniel Arias (22) and Toren Pittman (21).

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Lyle said of his scholarship. “It’s kind of something I’ve been working for for the last four years. All that work kind of prevailed itself. I can’t even fathom it still. There’s still a lot of work to put in. I’m still working like I’m a walk-on.

Suddenly relieved of the burden of tuition, Lyle’s good news predictably was well-received at home.

“It was a late night. I think my mom was already asleep,” Lyle said. “But my dad, I woke him up and he jumped right out of bed. He had to work early the next morning but he was excited. They were going crazy. That was a great reaction, too.”

As the Buffs get further distance from the midpoint of preseason camp ahead of the Sept. 2 opener at home against Texas Christian, Lyle once again expects to be key figure on the Buffs’ special teams this fall.

“Anthony has been a four-core special teams player for us the last two years,” Dorrell said. “He’s played every special teams snap. He has the most production of any special teams (player) that we had in the last two years and he’s a reserve safety for us. We felt like he embodied what a walk-on should do — master the special teams, be in a role on defense. And he’s on our Unity Council, too. He’s did everything right. I’m glad we were able to reward him with (a scholarship).”