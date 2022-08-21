CU Boulder research: Biodiversity building grasslands take more time to restore than previously thought

New University of Colorado Boulder-led research shows that often-overlooked grasslands take centuries to rebuild resilience after disturbances such as fires or urban development.

Grasslands make up nearly 40% of land-based ecosystems, provide habitats for a wide diversity of animals and plants and contribute to the livelihood of over 1 billion people worldwide, according to the study published in the journal Science on Aug. 5.

For years researchers assumed that grasslands’ ecological development was a quick process; however, recovery is not as rapid as they once thought it was. The new study found that grasslands’ resilience to disturbances including fire, heat and drought is a result of century-long processes.

Grasslands are often used for farmland or city development, a process that is usually irreversible. Grassland recovery happens slowly or not at all, and it takes hundreds of years for grassland resilience to be restored.

“Recovering grasslands do not have the same species or the same characteristics as they did prior to soil tilling or tree planting, and they take centuries to redevelop,” said Katharine Suding, senior author of the paper and distinguished professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research at CU Boulder.

“Grassland restoration needs to be viewed through an old-growth lens,” Suding said. “Yes, there are old-growth grasslands. You can find them all over the world. Much like old-growth forests, these ancient grasslands have unique characteristics that take centuries to develop.”

Suding worked with other experts to evaluate current grassland conservation and research. Much of grasslands’ complex structure lies underground, so it is often overlooked and hard to study, Suding said.

They found that the previous hands-off approach to grassland restoration didn’t work. Grasslands must be restored in a step-by-step process.

To aid grassland recovery, Suding said that conservationists and researchers must be patient. “Grasslands can remain forever young if we treat restoration as a one-time event and then walk away,” she said.

“These species rely on below-ground regrowth and clonal spread for persistence. We cannot ignore these bud-banking, slow-growing, nonseeding species in restoration,” Suding added. “Management also needs to change over time depending how the recovering vegetation affects fire, grazing and soil, and how they in turn, affect vegetation.”

Arid, prairie and coastal grasslands, to those in the tropics and savannas, need time to grow and change as species get established and soil develops. In the meantime, old-growth grasslands that are still intact must be conserved.

Planting trees has been one solution in the past, but planting trees on grasslands might destroy more than it creates, according to the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration initiative. Researchers now must determine where and what grasslands to restore.

“Although there are many challenges ahead, taking a long view of grassland assembly toward old-growth characteristics, with unique biota and below-ground complexity, will enable us to achieve ambitious restoration goals for Earth’s grassy ecosystems,” Suding said. “We can’t overlook them in our global restoration efforts.”