CU soccer moves to 2-0 with easy win over San Diego

The University of Colorado soccer team netted an easy 5-1 win over San Diego on Sunday afternoon at Prentup Field.

The Buffs moved to 2-0 on the young season while San Diego fell to 0-2.

The Colorado offense has been strong to start the season. The Buffs scored five goals in each of the two years.

Civana Kuhlmann scored twice for the Buffs while Shyra James, Hannah Sharts and Alyssa Duke chipped in a goal a piece. Sharts also had an assist on Kuhlmann’s second goal.

Cameryn Maddox had San Diego’s lone goal in the loss.

Bella Grust and Dani Hansen split time in goal on Sunday. They had one save between them.

The Buffs will continue their opening season homestand as Valparaiso visits Boulder on Friday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.