Letters to the editor: George Will must take some responsibility for Trump; reduce global poverty

David Klamann: GOP: George Will must take some responsibility for Trump

George Will has been a conservative Republican activist and commentator for nearly half a century, working with ultra-conservative politicians, and quietly inviting the racist, anti-intellectual crazies that have now taken over the Republican Party. Last Friday, Will’s opinion piece truly ran off the rails by claiming that Donald Trump’s presidency was the Democratic party’s fault. Yes, you read right, Will claimed the people who organized and voted against Trump actually put him into office. Ridiculous. Why blame other people for the nightmare you created?

George Will was instrumental in forming what we know as the Republican Party of today. He carefully crafted the policies and politicians that he abandoned in 2016 when he saw the Frankenstein’s monster that he had a big hand in creating. And true to conservative activists everywhere, and like former President Trump, he’s refusing to take any blame.

Why do we keep hearing from George Will? Isn’t the Daily Camera running short of newsprint and ink? Or is it just impossible to find decent conservative voices?

David Klamann, Boulder

Vincent Pandey: Foreign aid: Poverty reduction has worldwide positive impact

With technology, wind energy and tourism dominating the development of our state, it is easy to say that Colorado has a growing economy. However, more can be done by the people of our state and our representatives to support our growth and the people of the world.

On average, people believe that 25% of the United States budget goes towards foreign aid. This number is actually less than 1% of the budget. Increasing the foreign aid budget to somewhere around 10% will improve the lives of those experiencing extreme poverty and support Colorado’s economy.

According to the Borgen Project, a nonprofit dedicated to minimizing global poverty through advocacy, mobilization and awareness, poverty reduction helps everyone, including the United States. Development in impoverished countries helps with national security and helps grow the economy by creating more consumers and business opportunities. Beyond improving lives, poverty reduction worldwide will create jobs in Colorado as markets grow.

For the benefit of those living in extreme poverty and the continued growth of our economy, I urge Coloradans to contact Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper in support of the Foreign Affairs Budget. Visit The Borgen Project Action Center to share your opinion.

Vincent Pandey, Westminster