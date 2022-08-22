Boulder-bound U.S. 36 reopens after crash near Broomfield

Officials have reopened westbound U.S. 36 near Broomfield after a “serious” crash Monday morning.

Broomfield police tweeted at 8:37 a.m. that traffic was being diverted from Boulder-bound U.S. 36 to the Flatirons exit.

🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY: WB US-36 is closed due to a serious crash. Broomfield Officers are diverting traffic off of the hwy at the Flatirons Exit. Significant delays in the area. The crash is being handled by @BldrCOSheriff. @broomfield pic.twitter.com/2kF7J377Dl — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 22, 2022

Police said there would be “significant delays” in the area, and at one point Broomfield police said traffic on westbound U.S. 36 was backed up to Wadsworth Boulevard.

But Broomfield police tweeted at 11:10 a.m. that they had reopened the road.

Louisville police said the crash was a rollover, but no other information was released on injuries or the cause of the crash.