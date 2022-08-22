 Skip to content

Boulder-bound U.S. 36 reopens after crash near…

Monday, August 22nd 2022

Boulder-bound U.S. 36 reopens after crash near Broomfield

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Officials have reopened westbound U.S. 36 near Broomfield after a “serious” crash Monday morning.

Broomfield police tweeted at 8:37 a.m. that traffic was being diverted from Boulder-bound U.S. 36 to the Flatirons exit.

Police said there would be “significant delays” in the area, and at one point Broomfield police said traffic on westbound U.S. 36 was backed up to Wadsworth Boulevard.

But Broomfield police tweeted at 11:10 a.m. that they had reopened the road.

Louisville police said the crash was a rollover, but no other information was released on injuries or the cause of the crash.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

