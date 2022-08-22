 Skip to content

Monday, August 22nd 2022

Driver charged in Boulder crash that injured pedestrian

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The driver accused of hitting and injuring a woman crossing Canyon Boulevard last week has been charged with careless driving resulting in serious injury.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the 31-year-old driver was issued a summons Sunday for careless driving causing bodily injury.

The driver’s name was not immediately available.

Careless driving causing bodily injury is a Class 1 traffic offense punishable by up to a year in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.

According to Boulder police, a 61-year-old woman was crossing Canyon Boulevard at 6:37 a.m. Aug. 15 near the northeast corner of the Boulder Public Library in the 900 block when she was struck by a man driving a white 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Canyon Boulevard.

Police said the woman was in the crosswalk at the time.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital in critical condition, but she was “awake and doing well” the next day.

The driver remained on the scene and spoke with investigators. Police do not believe intoxication was a factor.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

