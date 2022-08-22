Early goal-scoring burst gives CU Buffs’ Shyra James Pac-12 player of the week honor

The Colorado women’s soccer team put together a record-setting offensive performance to start the 2022 season.

By leading that early onslaught, junior Shyra James was among the recipients in the season’s first round of weekly honors.

On Monday, James was named the Pac-12 Conference offensive player of the week after scoring three goals during the Buffs’ season-opening home wins against Weber State and San Diego. In a 5-0 win against Weber State on Friday, James scored twice in a span of 3 minutes, 24 seconds early in the second half to pad CU’s 1-0 halftime lead.

On Sunday against San Diego, James scored CU’s second goal in the 31st minute, helping to set the stage for a 5-1 victory. The three goals pushed James’ career total to 17, moving her into a tie for eighth all-time in program history with Ashlie Mihalcin and Tatum Barton. Dating back to last season, James has scored goals in six consecutive games, becoming the first Buffs player to reach that mark.

CU’s five goals against Weber State tied the program record for the most in a season opener (also a 5-0 win against Colorado College in 2011). The 10 goals over the opening weekend is the most CU has ever scored in the first two games of the season, surpassing the eight the Buffs scored in the first two games of 2011.

“It was a great start to the season,” head coach Danny Sanchez said in a statement released by CU. “Team success always leads to individual recognition. Shyra had a great weekend, and we are excited to see her continue to progress.”

The win against San Diego was the 114th at CU for Sanchez, tying Bill Hempen for the most in program history. The Buffs will look for a 3-0 start and a milestone for Sanchez when CU hosts Valparaiso on Friday (4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).