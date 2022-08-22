Homebuilders to provide Marshall Fire rebuilding advice

The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver’s Marshall Fire Task Force will host 17 free educational sessions for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Louisville and Superior.

The sessions will provide advice on selecting builders and contractors, understanding contracts, legal issues and insurance, and securing financing and loans.

According to a statement, the first session will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30. All 17 sessions will be at the Superior Community Recreation Center, 1500 Coalton Road.

Registration is required at bit.ly/3Ac6rqX because seating is limited.

“These sessions present an excellent opportunity for those impacted by the Marshall Fire to hear from reputable professionals who are leaders in their fields and active in the HBA,” Robert August, a Denver-based consultant and builder who co-chairs the task force, said in the statement. “We understand how difficult this disaster has been on families and local businesses, and our volunteers want to ensure that those rebuilding have the best information available as they embark on the rebuilding process.”

The HBA’s Marshall Fire Task Force is chaired by Steve Erickson, principal of Louisville-based homebuilder Boulder Creek — Life and Home, and Robert August, owner of North Star Synergies Inc. The task force includes more than 20 HBA members. The educational series is being led by Bruce Likoff, a partner with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Law, and Louie Delaware of the Living In Place Institute.

“We have more than 50 volunteer professionals participating in these educational sessions. That’s on top of all the volunteer hours spent working with local governments, community members and other stakeholders over the past six months,” Erickson said. “From the National Association of Home Builders through our local association, we are so pleased that the homebuilding industry has come together to ensure that families and businesses impacted by the Marshall Fire receive reputable and honest information as they prepare to rebuild.”

The first five sessions, according to the statement, include:

• How to select and work with an architect, structural and soil engineer, Aug. 30.

• How to select and work with a builder for rebuilding or remodeling, and how to avoid changes, Sept. 1.

• Why to use a real estate attorney for contracts with architects, builders, and other vendors, Sept. 6.

• What to know about construction, SBA and mortgage loans and possible tax implications, Sept. 12.

• What should be done to make homes and properties more fire resistant, Sept. 13.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.