Tuesday, August 23rd 2022

Boulder police investigate bank robbery, lockout lifted at Casey Middle

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are investigating a bank robbery in downtown Boulder.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said a man walked into a Vectra Bank branch at 2696 Broadway just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and displayed a note demanding money. Waugh said the man was given money and he left the area on foot. He did not display a weapon.

Waugh said nearby Casey Middle School was placed on secure status for a short time as a precaution, but the school is now operating as normal.

The suspect was described as a heavyset white male in his 20s wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants and a black bucket or fisherman’s hat.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

