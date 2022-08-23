Boulder police investigate bank robbery, lockout lifted at Casey Middle

Boulder police are investigating a bank robbery in downtown Boulder.
Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said a man walked into a Vectra Bank branch at 2696 Broadway just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and displayed a note demanding money. Waugh said the man was given money and he left the area on foot. He did not display a weapon.
Waugh said nearby Casey Middle School was placed on secure status for a short time as a precaution, but the school is now operating as normal.
The suspect was described as a heavyset white male in his 20s wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants and a black bucket or fisherman’s hat.
