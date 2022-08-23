Brasserie Ten Ten owners endure 2-year COVID storm to reopen popular eatery

Two years is a long time in the restaurant industry. Trends evolve, palates change, rents go up and chefs move on.

But some concepts — even when an unprecedented global pandemic forces the doors closed — stand the test of time and are worth waiting for their return. That’s the hope of the owners and staff at Brasserie Ten Ten, a popular French eatery in downtown Boulder that’s returning to service this week after about a 26-month, COVID-19 hiatus.

In June 2020, at the height of restaurant restrictions, the Walnut Restaurant Group and its proprietors Joe and Peg Romano shut down its trio of restaurants: The Med, Brasserie Ten Ten and Via Perla.

In the two years since, the company has sold off The Med’s restaurant space and the offices above, along with the property formerly occupied by Via Perla, which is now home to Mexican café My Neighbor Felix.

But the Romanos held onto the Brasserie Ten Ten space in hopes of reopening someday. That someday is Wednesday.

Brasserie Ten Ten will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to start its second life, Peg Romano told BizWest. Reservations will be accepted for the dining room and walk-ins are welcome at the bar.

“We, like most of the industry, are low on employees, so we are adjusting to accommodate that as we build our staff,” Romano said in an email. “The food is delicious and people seemed excited with our soft openings, so here we go. Expanded hours will be coming as we move forward, like more evenings and possibly brunch. We just are taking one step at a time.”

One element of the Brasserie Ten Ten team that doesn’t need building is the role of executive chef. Tony Hessel, who helped the Romanos start Brasserie and wrote the restaurant’s menu, is returning.

“His new menu is delicious and very consistent with a traditional brasserie,” Romano said. “We’ve started with a fresh new menu but clearly house favorites are there, like steak frites, oysters, bouillabaisse, lamb chops, steak tartare and more.”

In addition to some updated culinary options, the new Brasserie Ten Ten has an overhauled kitchen and remodeled bathrooms.

“We’ve felt the excitement from the community as we’ve started this process,” Romano said. “That is thrilling and makes us feel overjoyed and welcomed (by) so many people that have walked by and chatted with us as we have opened our doors. Thank you to everyone for your support as we come back and become your favorite French restaurant again.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.