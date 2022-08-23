CU football notes: Buffs leaning on veteran trio at linebacker

There aren’t many positions on the Colorado football team where veteran experience is a primary asset.

At inside linebacker, however, the Buffaloes have a trio of seniors that are not only leading their group but could be the backbone of the defense.

Robert Barnes and Quinn Perry are both sixth-year seniors returning to the Buffs, while Josh Chandler-Semedo is a fifth-year transfer from West Virginia. Combined, they’ve played 108 games at the Power 5 level (plus Perry’s 22 games in junior college).

“The value in that is really incredible just from a position coach, because they played a lot of snaps,” inside linebackers coach Mark Smith said. “The nucleus of those guys and the experience they have, there’s not many situations where you put them out in the field and they haven’t been there, seen that before. So there’s a great deal of value that’s in that. It gives me a real comfort level.”

Chandler-Semedo led West Virginia with 110 tackles a year ago and was All-Big 12 honorable mention. Perry was second at CU with 78 tackles, while Barnes had 44 tackles.

As the Buffs transition to a 4-3 base defense, all three of them are going to be on the field a lot, including often at the same time.

“I hope it’s pretty even between all of them right there,” Smith said of the playing time. “We’ve crossed-trained Quinn and Josh. Rob, we’ve kept him at the same spot and he’s got a real comfort level with that. But I really see those guys playing an even number of snaps throughout the course of the game.”

Now in his second year at CU, what Smith really likes about his group is that it’s not just the veteran trio that stands out. The Buffs lost standout linebacker Nate Landman to graduation after last year but might have a better room overall.

“We’ve got some really good guys who have come along,” Smith said. “The group is deeper overall this year than it was. We lose Nate Landman and you don’t replace a guy like that on your roster, but at the same time, we have a deeper group of linebackers here. I feel really good. I’ve got, really, three lines of guys that I feel confident as we put them out on the field that they can execute what we want.”

That second group includes sophomore Marvin Ham II and redshirt freshman Mister Williams, who are developing as they mature in the program. Sophomore Isaac Hurtado, a junior college transfer, is also doing well in his first offseason with the Buffs.

True freshmen Eoghan Kerry and Aubrey Smith are impressing coaches and teammates, as well.

Coach Smith said Kerry “is one of the smartest freshman players I’ve ever been around,” and said Aubrey Smith, “is gonna be a very special player here; you can see it. The light bulb turned on for him about four days ago.”

Sami leading up front

Since arriving at CU in 2018 as a freshman, defensive tackle Jalen Sami has been through a lot of changes. He’s played for three head coaches and first-year defensive line coach Gerald Chatman is his fourth position coach.

As Chatman gets acclimated to CU, he’s leaned on Sami, who has taken the changes in stride.

“I think he’s bought into working his technique, knowing that you can never stop working your technique and the fundamentals,” Chatman said. “I think he’s bought into, ‘Hey, I’m a veteran guy, but I have to work the technique the same way as a young guy coming in.’ That alone has been helping him keep the group engaged. And he’s been a strong force in the room in terms of buying into the technique and buying into the work and I think that’s gonna help us a lot.”

Notable

Outside linebacker Guy Thomas said he’s been impressed with veteran tackles Frank Fillip and Jake Wiley, who are returning starters. “They give me a hard time every day and I also give them a hard time every day,” he said. “It’s a good battle. They are definitely better (than last year). They’re more athletic, stronger, faster – something that you look for in a tackle.” … Head coach Karl Dorrell will join several other area coaches at the Pepsi Front Range Huddle media event at Blake Street Tavern on Wednesday. … CU is taking the day off from practice Wednesday and will return to the field on Thursday.