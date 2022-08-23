Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by driver in Boulder

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver Monday night in Boulder.
The crash occurred on 30th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Walnut Street before 7 p.m. Monday.
Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the bicyclist, a 21-year-old man, was struck by a 53-year-old man driving a Toyota FJ Cruiser. No further details on the nature of the crash were immediately available.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is now stable.
Waugh said the driver remained on scene to speak to police, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police briefly closed 30th Street Monday night while investigators were on scene.
Please avoid 30th Street between Arapahoe and Walnut if you can while we investigate a car vs. cyclist crash. Cyclist taken to the hospital. More info to come #Boulder pic.twitter.com/sFXKwtl47Q
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 23, 2022
