CU football notes: Montana Lemonious-Craig aiming for breakout season

There is plenty of college football ahead for Montana Lemonious-Craig, yet after two seasons at Colorado, he’s eager to have his breakout season.

A third-year sophomore receiver from Inglewood, Calif., Lemonious-Craig has just 11 catches in his career but is one of the leaders of a talented group with the Buffaloes.

“I’ve been here for a minute now and now it’s time for me to expand my role,” he said after a recent practice. “I’ve gotta go out there and do what I know I can do and show up and handle business when it comes to that time.”

Lemonious-Craig caught his first pass as a Buff, a 15-yarder in the 2020 Alamo Bowl. Last year, CU struggled offensively, especially in the passing game, but he caught 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Although he didn’t have eye-popping numbers, Lemonious-Craig has been a reliable target in key moments. His first touchdown gave CU a 14-0 lead in a season-opening 35-7 win against Northern Colorado. His second gave CU a 27-24 lead against Oregon State late in the fourth quarter of what was eventually a 37-34 overtime victory.

Seven of his 10 catches last year produced either a touchdown or first down. He’s hoping for more of those opportunities this year.

“I love the big moment,” he said. “You’ve got to embrace it instead of run away from it. So what it comes down to, we need to play, we need to do something I want to be that guy that can be relied on to, if I get the opportunity to make the play, I will make it.”

Lemonious-Craig missed the final two games of the 2021 season with an injury, but has come back stronger this year. With a productive offseason and under the tutelage of first-year receivers coach Phil McGeoghan, he feels more prepared to be one of the Buffs’ leaders.

“I feel as if I grew as a player, both leader wise and fundamentally on the field,” he said. “Coach Phil has taught me a lot of different knacks and tricks to use in terms of just route running and locking into the details on what I have to use within my game.”

Although CU has plenty of senior leadership in the receiver room, led by Baylor transfer RJ Sneed and returners Daniel Arias, Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson, Lemonious-Craig is a leader, as well. The Buffs have several talented young receivers that are pushing the veterans, but Lemonious-Craig said they’re all pushing each other.

“I help motivate those young guys in the room, because they’re just getting here,” he said. “They’re new to college. I’ve been here for a second. I try to push them to perform better, as well as they’re giving me a good look to push myself, as well.”

Despite CU losing several receivers to the transfer portal, Lemonious-Craig believes the group is in good hands.

“I think the receivers will be fine,” he said. “We’ll be able to carry the weight of the offense, for sure, and I think we’ll be able to handle it.

“I’m ready to get after it this new season and we’ve got an offense that can really get the ball rolling. I’m looking forward to what we have to offer in this upcoming season.”

Jordan dismissed

Senior defensive lineman Janaz Jordan has been dismissed from the team for violating team rules.

Jordan, a former junior college transfer who came to CU in 2019, played 234 snaps as a reserve in 2021, recording four tackles. In three seasons with the Buffs, he played 532 snaps, with 21 tackles.

Captains vote

In 2020 and the early part of last year, Dorrell and the staff appointed captains for each game. In Week 6 of the 2021 season, he settled on a group of four that remained captains the rest of the season.

Dorrell said Wednesday that he would like to have the team elect four captains for the season and the vote will be done this weekend.

“The challenge that we have is there’s 30 really high quality guys, so which four?” he said.

Dorrell said he’ll stress to the team the importance of picking captains who can lead the team through adversity as well as the good moments.

“You want someone that has some substance and can deal with both the good and the bad,” he said.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis and tight end Brady Russell were among the four captains the second half of 2021.

Notable

The Boulder NIL Club launched this week as a membership-based community that will give CU fans a chance to financially support and interact with players. Proceeds will be split equally among the 75-plus players who are participating. For more information or to give a donation, visit BoulderNILClub.com. … The film “Born to Lead: The Sal Aunese Story” will be shown at the Century Boulder Theater on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m., followed by a question and answer session with CU legends Gary Barnett, Jeff Campbell, JJ Flannigan and Okland Salave’a. For tickets, visit www.borntoleadfilm.com or call 303-816-8802. Daily Camera readers can get a two-for-one discount with the promo code: GOBUFFS.