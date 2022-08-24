CU Buffs still weighing options at quarterback

DENVER – No, the Colorado Buffaloes have not settled on a starting quarterback.

In fact, head coach Karl Dorrell didn’t rule out the possibility of using both Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout when the Buffs host TCU in the season opener on Sept. 2 at Folsom Field (8 p.m., TV: ESPN).

“We haven’t made a decision officially,” Dorrell said during the Front Range Huddle media event at Blake Street Tavern on Wednesday. “(Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford) and I have talked a lot about it the last few days. It’s really hard. The thing that we’ve come to a great conclusion about is there’s not a player on the offense that’s not totally confident in either one of these guys, which is a good thing.”

Lewis is the incumbent, having started all 12 games in 2021. But, he and the offense sputtered throughout the year. Lewis completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,540 yards, 10 touchdowns three interceptions.

Shrout was battling for the starting job in the summer of 2021 before a season-ending knee injury in preseason camp. Now healthy, he’s regained confidence in himself and from his teammates and coaches.

“(The players) think that we can win with either one of them,” Dorrell said. “That’s a comfort, but still that doesn’t solve the problem.”

It’s an issue that may not be totally settled when the Buffs open the season against the Horned Frogs.

“There’s also the scenario about playing both anyway, since they’re both really close in terms of what they were able to do this camp,” Dorrell said. “There’s a lot of options out there.”

Dorrell said he’s not sure if he would publicly announce a starting quarterback when a decision is made. He also said he doesn’t think it’s vital for the team to know well in advance, because of the confidence in both quarterbacks.

“They both get the same amount of reps,” Dorrell said. “So it’s not like it’s a tremendously different deal (from one to the other).”

As he’s done throughout the offseason, Dorrell praised Lewis for the strides he’s made this offseason to improve his game.

“Brendon made up a lot of ground from what he did last year and he did a lot of study time, really watched himself, really made a lot of changes to things that he saw that he was doing poorly,” he said. “It was good for him to recognize those things and kind of have the offseason that he had, to have a good spring, and got to this point.”

Shrout’s journey was different as he battled back from injury. A transfer from Tennessee, Shrout hasn’t played in a game since December of 2020 when he was with the Volunteers.

Shrout also was limited this past spring, so the past few months have seen him clear some personal hurdles. Dorrell said Shrout has been able to check off items such as knowing he can be elusive to avoid the pass rush and knowing he can run with the ball.

“I think he feels like he’s ready to play,” Dorrell said.

If the Buffs decide to play both against TCU, Dorrell said it’s “hard to say” how long they would go with a two-QB plan.

“I know that can work, but we haven’t talked about it at length and that detail,” he said. “That’s something that we’re going to consider because it is pretty close. It’s not like one is really out there going further than any other. We wouldn’t have this discussion if that was the case.”

While the Buffs haven’t settled on a starter, Dorrell said he’s confident CU can be a good program for the long term because of the talent in the quarterback room. In addition to Lewis and Shrout, Dorrell likes what CU has in sophomore Drew Carter, redshirt freshman Maddox Kopp and true freshman Owen McCown.

“I think I have a quarterback room that has some special talent,” he said. “I always judge the greatness of your team by that room and we finally have depth in that room and we have good prospects in that room for the future. That helps when that room is solid. That brings other people here. Recruiting is gonna continue to get better and better and then eventually, we’ll be where I envisioned us to be back when I was here before (as an assistant in the 1990s), but it’s a process.”