Letters to the editor: Community choice is right for Boulder; library districts are common in CO; county must not be intimidated

Larry Miloshevich: Energy: Why community choice is right for Boulder

The guest opinion by Gerald Braun on Aug. 16, titled “Community choice electricity is a better way to meet 21st-century challenges,” merits elaboration on why Community Choice Energy (CCE) should be enabled for all Colorado communities that are served by a monopoly investor-owned utility. CCE allows a community to procure its electricity from alternative suppliers if it so chooses, thereby introducing competition into the wholesale electricity sector. Individuals may opt out of the CCE and buy their electricity from the utility if they wish.

Marin Clean Energy, California’s first CCE, offers a 100% renewable energy rate plan that is cheaper than the utility’s 31% renewable product, inclusive of the “exit fee” paid to the utility to ensure that departing CCE customers do not raise rates for the remaining utility customers. It sure would be nice if Colorado communities could choose 100% renewable energy and get it at a lower cost, and soon!

Unlike municipalization, CCE only involves choosing the electricity source, while the utility continues to own and operate the “poles and wires” and manage billing and customer service. CCE does not involve the expense and headaches of owning and operating an electricity distribution system. It’s more of a partnership with the utility.

Another advantage of CCE is the community’s freedom to implement its own energy programs. In California, CCEs are laboratories of innovation that learn from each other.

The Public Utilities Commission is currently studying how CCE might work best in Colorado, as directed by House Bill 21-1269. CCE is enormously successful and growing quickly in California, and we can learn a great deal from their experience.

Communities, organizations and individuals should let their leaders and legislators know that they want Community Choice Energy enabled as a wholesale electricity option in Colorado.

Larry Miloshevich, Lafayette, worked with Rep. Edie Hooton on HB21-1269.

Chelsea Daughenbaugh: Library districts: The most common governance model in Colorado

I’m confused by library opponents’ arguments about the library district model, which is the most common form of library governance in Colorado. With thriving library districts in Erie, Lyons, Ned, Fort Collins, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe and nearly 50 other regions, we have plenty of evidence for how they work, and more importantly, why they work.

The governance rules, stewardship of assets, and financial reporting requirements of library districts are all codified in state law. Why do opponents keep repeating myths? Like about the buildings, which will be leased, not “given away.” It feels like they’re trying to influence voters by intentionally sowing confusion and mistrust. These details were further covered in full at the April 2022 city council meeting.

I’ve also heard that our library is “just fine as-is,” but the pandemic proves this untrue. Boulder library has not recovered from its massive budget cuts in 2020, which have resulted in reduced hours and paused or canceled programs. By contrast, the many library districts across the state did not experience service disruption, layoffs or reduced hours. Library districts work because they are the most transparent and effective model for library governance in the state.

Finally, in a recent letter to this paper, a reader asserted that the district will “establish libraries in other towns.” They are talking about Gunbarrel. As a City of Boulder resident living in Gunbarrel who has made the choice not to use the library because it’s too far to get to, I am not in “other towns.” I am a city resident, living in a growing neighborhood, currently not being served by our library. I hope that voters wade through the misinformation by opponents ahead of the vote this November.

Chelsea Daughenbaugh, Boulder

Andrew O’Connor: Fracking: Boulder should not be intimidated by forced pooling threat

Extraction Oil & Gas is, I think, attempting to extort Boulder County by demanding to frack open space by threatening forced pooling. Fracking is an existential threat to the health, safety and welfare of Boulder County residents. I adamantly oppose the Parks & Open Space Advisory Committee leasing Boulder County open space to Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., for fracking. The POSAC must reject Extraction’s lease offer in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the Boulder County residents. Extraction’s horizontal drilling for the Blue Paintbrush pad will extend four square miles into Boulder County and could poison our water, soil and air and may cause earthquakes. Boulder County residents’ health, safety and welfare are not for lease, and we should not be intimidated Extraction’s threat of forced pooling. Boulder County has strong arguments against forced pooling and if Boulder County litigates forced pooling, then it is likely that it will prevail in court. Boulder County will very likely prevail because forced pooling is, in my opinion, unconstitutional under State and Federal law as a violation of due process and equal protection and possibly violates the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Andrew O’Connor, Lafayette