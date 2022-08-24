 Skip to content

Man accused of assaulting several people,…

79°F
Wednesday, August 24th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Man accused of assaulting several people, including two Boulder police officers

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Perry Gilreath (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
Perry Gilreath (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

An 18-year-old has been arrested after reportedly assaulting numerous people, including two police officers, on Tuesday in Boulder.

Perry Gilreath was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after witnesses said Gilreath was lying down in the road and refusing to move. One witness said Gilreath at one point stated he was high on mushrooms.

When police arrived, Gilreath put a passerby in a leg lock before two officers began to try and put him in handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, while Gilreath was struggling with the two officers, he grabbed one of the officers’ holstered gun. When the officer tried to put her hand on the gun to keep it in the holster, Gilreath bit the officer’s hand.

One of the officers repeatedly used a stun gun on Gilreath, but he continued to struggle with the two officers. After four cycles with the stun gun, officers were able to move Gilreath out of the street.

While trying to place Gilreath in handcuffs, Gilreath again began to struggle and kicked one officer in the head.

According to the affidavit, Gilreath then got naked from the waist down as he continued to struggle with officers. Another officer again used a stun gun, and officers were able to get Gilreath in custody and into an ambulance.

Both Gilreath and the officer who was kicked in the head were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Gilreath was later released and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

According to the affidavit, prior to the call Gilreath had also put a man in a chokehold.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Welcome Home. Welcome To Kimberly Court Apartments.

    Welcome to Kimberly Court Apartments, where you’ll feel right at home. Kimberly Court in South Boulder offers a wonderful residential...
  2. Greenwood & Myers Is The First Choice

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for many families when they are seeking funeral services in Boulder. The...
  3. Renovated Contemporary Apartments At Ute Creek

    Call today for leasing information on the beautifully renovated contemporary apartments at Ute Creek! These luxury apartments include spectacular tiled...
  4. A Crowd Favorite Tequila Bar and Mexican Restaurant

    Si Señor is the crowd favorite tequila bar and Mexican restaurant in Erie. If you know your tequilas and Mexican...
  5. Banking Is The Way We Serve Flagler

    High Plains Bank Flagler is your community bank. We believe banking is about our customers’ real-life needs. Perhaps you have...