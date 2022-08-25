Colorado State Patrol seeks public’s help to find hit-and-run vehicle

The Colorado State Patrol is requesting help locating a vehicle involved in a serious bodily injury crash with a cyclist on Thursday.

The hit-and-run occurred about 3:10 p.m. on Colo. 119 near Boulder Falls, according to a CSP news release.

The cyclist, who was southbound on the shoulder of Colo. 119, collided with the vehicle when the driver swerved in front of the rider to make a U-turn. The driver stopped and emerged from his car before quickly reentering it and driving away from the scene, according to the release.

The vehicle is described as a white Kia Soul with Texas license plate NPZ 6972. The release did not describe the extent of the cyclist’s injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the CSP Denver Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501.