 Skip to content

CU Buffs women’s soccer preview:…

75°F
Thursday, August 25th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Valparaiso Beacons

University of Colorado Boulder’s Hannah Duguid passes a Weber State defender on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder’s Hannah Duguid passes a Weber State defender on August 18, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Valparaiso Beacons at No. 25 CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Friday, 4 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Valparaiso 1-0-1; Colorado 2-0.

KEY PLAYERS: Valparaiso — F Kelsie James, Jr. (led Valparaiso with nine goals and four assists in 2021); F Lindsey DuSatko, Jr. (three goals, two assists in 2021); F Addy Joiner, So. (three goals, two assists last year); GK Nikki Coryell, Jr.  (1.000 save percentage, 0.00 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (three goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (two goals); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (one goal, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.800 save percentage, 0.75 goals-against average).

NOTES: With a victory, CU head coach Danny Sanchez will become the program’s all-time leader in wins. He enters the match with 114, tying Bill Hempen, who went 114-88-28 in 11 seasons, averaging 10.4 wins per year. Sanchez owns a mark at CU of 114-69-26 and entered the season averaging 11.2 wins through his first 10 years… After scoring five goals in each of two victories against Weber State and San Diego, the Buffs moved to No. 25 in the first regular season United Soccer Coaches top 25. CU received 29 points, one ahead of Notre Dame and four behind No. 24 Wisconsin…CU’s Shyra James, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after recording three goals in the first two games, has scored in six consecutive games going back to last season…Valparaiso opened the season with a scoreless draw at Eastern Illinois before posting a 1-0 win at home on Sunday against Youngstown State. Senior forward Kiley Dugan netted the winner for Valpo in the 74th minute…This is the first meeting between CU and Valparaiso…The Buffs face their biggest test in the young season during the first road game on Monday, as CU visits defending national runner-up and ninth-ranked BYU.

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Search For The Best Liquor Prices

    The search for the best liquor prices ends at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! Stop running all over town chasing...
  2. Creating A Memorial Bench

    Creating a memorial bench is an excellent way to commemorate your departed loved one. Working with the artisans at Landmark...
  3. Senior Assisted Living At Its Best

    This is senior assisted living at its best—this is AltaVita Assisted Living! Seventy-one assisted living apartments, ranging from studios, one...
  4. Welcome Home. Welcome To Kimberly Court Apartments.

    Welcome to Kimberly Court Apartments, where you’ll feel right at home. Kimberly Court in South Boulder offers a wonderful residential...
  5. Greenwood & Myers Is The First Choice

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for many families when they are seeking funeral services in Boulder. The...