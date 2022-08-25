CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons at No. 25 CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Friday, 4 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Valparaiso 1-0-1; Colorado 2-0.

KEY PLAYERS: Valparaiso — F Kelsie James, Jr. (led Valparaiso with nine goals and four assists in 2021); F Lindsey DuSatko, Jr. (three goals, two assists in 2021); F Addy Joiner, So. (three goals, two assists last year); GK Nikki Coryell, Jr. (1.000 save percentage, 0.00 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (three goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (two goals); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (one goal, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.800 save percentage, 0.75 goals-against average).

NOTES: With a victory, CU head coach Danny Sanchez will become the program’s all-time leader in wins. He enters the match with 114, tying Bill Hempen, who went 114-88-28 in 11 seasons, averaging 10.4 wins per year. Sanchez owns a mark at CU of 114-69-26 and entered the season averaging 11.2 wins through his first 10 years… After scoring five goals in each of two victories against Weber State and San Diego, the Buffs moved to No. 25 in the first regular season United Soccer Coaches top 25. CU received 29 points, one ahead of Notre Dame and four behind No. 24 Wisconsin…CU’s Shyra James, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after recording three goals in the first two games, has scored in six consecutive games going back to last season…Valparaiso opened the season with a scoreless draw at Eastern Illinois before posting a 1-0 win at home on Sunday against Youngstown State. Senior forward Kiley Dugan netted the winner for Valpo in the 74th minute…This is the first meeting between CU and Valparaiso…The Buffs face their biggest test in the young season during the first road game on Monday, as CU visits defending national runner-up and ninth-ranked BYU.