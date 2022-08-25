Emergency Family Assistance Association to expand housing program to Nederland

For more than a century, the Emergency Family Assistance Association has supported families in Boulder County with financial aid and temporary housing.

But as the need for assistance continues to increase because of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with ballooning inflation rates, the organization is now preparing to expand its offerings and broaden its reach to residents in remote areas.

Early next year, EFAA will open its first housing facility in Nederland to provide housing for families experiencing homelessness. In addition to the new location, the organization also will offer short-term housing to elderly residents struggling to find affordable housing in the town.

“EFAA has had a presence in the mountain communities for quite a while, but the challenge is really around how to provide that transition piece,” said Kammi Siemens, director of programs with EFAA. “The problem is that the housing stock in mountain communities is just very, very limited.”

The new housing facility in Nederland will expand EFAA’s offerings from 57 units throughout Boulder County to 67, said Ashley Rumble, director of development with EFAA. Eight of the Nederland units will be studio apartments, and two will be single-bedroom units, although it is still unclear how many units will be for families with children and how many will be for elderly residents.

Through EFAA’s short-term housing program, residents can live rent-free for up to three months. Most of the time, people then transfer into the program’s transitional housing, which allows them to live in a unit for up to two years and pay $500 to $590 a month on rent, Siemens said. The organization has not decided whether it will offer the two-year transitional housing program in Nederland, said Julia Woods, communications manager with EFAA.

When EFAA works with residents in need of financial assistance or other resources, employees identify families who are experiencing housing insecurity and who are eligible for the organization’s housing program, Rumble said. Elderly adults and families with children experiencing housing insecurity will be given first priority of the units in Nederland.

Other than housing assistance, the organization also helps people at risk of losing their home pay bills such as utility and medical bills to help alleviate other financial strains they might be experiencing, Siemens said.

“It turns out the best way to prevent homelessness is to keep (people) in their homes to begin with,” she said.

Rumble said for elderly residents, the hope is that the new housing program will provide the assistance needed so they can then find a permanent solution and remain in Nederland. But permanent, affordable housing can be hard to come by in mountain communities.

“That’s part of the challenge of the landscape,” she said. “Typically a Section 8 voucher would be the primary thing we would look for. Otherwise folks would have to leave their community.”

Housing Choice Vouchers, formally known as Section 8 vouchers, help people cover the cost of monthly rent if their income falls below the area’s average income. But there is a limited number of vouchers available to residents, and the vouchers must be approved by landlords in the areas people are hoping to reside, Rumble said.

“There are very few of those (areas) in the Nederland community,” she said.

But EFAA is hopeful the temporary housing will give Nederland residents the support they need to eventually find a permanent place to live, Rumble said.

Last year, EFAA provided housing for 125 families experiencing homelessness, including 255 children. Of the families who participated in the housing program, 94% moved into safe and stable housing after the program ended.

“EFAA’s goal is really to keep families and older adults in the communities that they’re already living in,” Rumble said. “For EFAA to be able to expand into the Nederland community is really exciting because what it does is it provides a continuity of services that EFAA provides across our service territory. We had no housing available for families living in Nederland, and now we are able to provide that service.”

Siemens added that the need for affordable housing for elderly adults is growing not just in Boulder County but across the country.

“We’re talking about folks who typically are on fixed income and their opportunities for employment are pretty limited,” she said. “I think it will be something that the Boulder community as a whole will have to figure out how do we best support our older adults?”