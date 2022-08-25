Guest opinion: Bob Norris: Remember how hard our teachers work

By Bob Norris

The most important part of our schools has always been the teachers. This has always been a rewarding and challenging job.

Many years ago a teacher could support a family on a teacher’s salary. Teachers were respected by the community. Parents expected their children to show respect for the teachers as the parents did.

Many things have changed over the years.

While Colorado funding per student is among the lowest in the country at least here in Longmont and surrounding communities we do provide good education opportunities in good facilities. This is not the case in much of the country.

Compensation for school teachers has generally not kept up with the cost of living, particularly in places like Boulder County. According to the Economic Policy Institute, teachers are paid less than their nonteacher college-educated counterparts. In 2021 they were paid 23.5 % less than comparable college graduates.

Many teachers have had to take out loans to get through college and have had a difficult time paying them back. Part of the problem is the interest rates on these loans are unconscionable.

Despite the low pay, many teachers use their own money to pay for supplies that some parents have been unable to pay for.

Teachers’ days are not done when the bell rings. Teachers take home with them papers to grade or work on the next day’s lesson plans. Teachers take time to meet with parents because they care very much about their students.

When former teacher Carla O’Boyle passed away, several former students in their 30s spoke at her remembrance service. Each one of them told how Carla would come to their homes when they weren’t doing well. She would successfully encourage them to get back on track. Each one of them credited Carla with their making it through the school system and their success after graduation. Jared Polis, while a member of Congress, read this story into the Congressional Record. There are more Carlas.

Despite this, there are many people that denigrate our teachers.

Teaching has become very challenging now, especially with the pandemic. It was difficult to teach when students were trying to learn from home using a computer, and it was difficult once the students were in class with a mask and their parents were complaining about it. It was difficult when many people blamed the teachers for the difficult decisions made by school boards to either stay in the schools or learn from home. People forgot that the teachers had to be concerned for their own safety and whether they might bring COVID home to their families.

It is difficult knowing that students have to go through safety drills for fear that their school will be the next one visited by somebody with an assault rifle. Schools with the precautions of a fortress are not psychologically good places for learning. This has to be much more detrimental than wearing masks. Requiring teachers to be prepared for the next person with an assault rifle is not something we should have to ask them to do.

Recently many people seem to think they know more than teachers about what should be in the school curriculum. Somehow they even think the teachers go home at night and make stuff up. Few of these people have bothered to talk with teachers about what is being taught or visited a school. Instead, they harass teachers and school districts.

Teaching and low pay are enough of a challenge. Facing these additional challenges has understandably caused many teachers to retire early or move on to another career.

We should always support our teachers, but now more than ever we need to support and thank those teachers who have continued to do this necessary, invaluable work. You might consider sending a thank you note to your child’s teacher(s). You can also check with your school and see how you might volunteer.

And it goes without saying, you can be supportive of your child’s education by reading to your child, helping with homework and letting them know the importance of education.

Bob Norris lives in Longmont and knows his life has benefited from quality public education and access to post-secondary education. He fondly remembers many of his teachers.