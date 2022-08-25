Meegan Hart, CU volleyball veterans look to get Buffs back on track in ’22

The way Meegan Hart looks at it, the 2022 volleyball campaign isn’t an extra season provided by the fallout from an unprecedented worldwide pandemic. It simply is the end of her four-year career at Colorado, a run that mirrors a more traditional collegiate career.

Hart has reason to believe her final season will be the best yet in Boulder.

Hart and the Buffs’ other sixth-year players — CU mainstay Brynna DeLuzio and UCLA transfer Lexi Hadrych — will look to make their long roads worth it by getting CU back into NCAA Tournament consideration this fall. That quest begins on Friday, as CU opens the 2022 season with a pair of matches as part of the Buffs Invitational at the CU Events Center, opening against Green Bay at 10 a.m. before facing Western Michigan at 7 p.m.

“The past few years we’ve had some obstacles and gone through some adversity on the team. I think it’s only made us stronger,” Hart said. “This year, keeping fingers crossed. Stuff happens and you can’t control some things, but it’s how you respond. I think this team responds well to adversity. Whatever happens, happens. We’ll go through it together as a team.”

Hart spent her first two seasons at Iowa State before transferring to CU. When she arrived, the Buffs were coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 appearance in DeLuzio’s freshman season of 2017.

Matters started trending in the wrong direction for Mahoney’s program in 2019. With DeLuzio sidelined the entire season by injury, Hart and the Buffs went 13-17 with a 5-15 mark in the Pac-12 Conference. The struggles continued during the delayed 2020 season played in early 2021, with the Buffs finishing 8-12 in an all-Pac-12 schedule while going winless on the road. Last year, by the time the Buffs were two games into the conference schedule they had lost two of their top players in Sterling Parker (shoulder injury) and Leah Clayton (suspension). CU lost six of its final seven matches and finished 15-14.

With Parker back in the mix and a rotation stocked with experienced players like Hart and DeLuzio, the Buffs believe they have the pieces in place to return to the top half of the conference, although CU was picked ninth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll.

“We have an expectation of level of play, and certainly an expectation of where this program needs to be,” Mahoney said. “I think our older players feel they have something to live up to. I thought we had a great spring and worked really hard. I think we are in a good place to have some success. We’ve just got to go out and do it.”

Despite the team struggles of the past few seasons, Hart has been a steady presence in the Buffs’ interior defense. A 6-foot-2 middle blocker, Hart was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection for the 2020 season and led CU with 121 blocks last year.

“This team was the biggest reason for me,” Hart said. “Obviously the school, and Colorado is amazing itself, but really this team was the biggest reason for me. After last year and everything that happened, going into this year it’s my final year and we’ll give it all we’ve got.”

Green Bay vs. CU Buffs women’s volleyball

GAME TIME: Friday, 10 a.m. CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: Live stream available through Pac-12 Insider.

RECORDS (2021): Green Bay 15-16; Colorado 15-14.

KEY PLAYERS (Stats from 2021): Green Bay — OH Alexandra Zakutney, R-Jr. (3.33 kills per set); S Calli Gentry, R-Jr. (10.14 assists per set); MB Tiffany Paalman, R-Jr. (0.93 blocks per set); L Abby Gardner, So. (3.24 digs per set). Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.32 kills per set); S/L Brynna DeLuzio, Gr. (4.67 digs per set); MB Meegan Hart, Gr. (1.13 blocks per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (0.87 blocks per set).

NOTES: CU opens the season with three matches in about 32 hours as part of the Buffs Invitational. CU also plays Friday night against Western Michigan (7 p.m.) before closing opening weekend on Saturday night against Denver (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)…Jesse Mahoney begins his sixth season as CU’s coach with a mark of 92-83…CU outside hitter Jahara Campbell (concussion) is not expected to play this weekend…Saturday’s match against DU will mark Mahoney’s first game against the Pioneers, who he coached for four seasons before moving to Boulder…With three matches in two days and Sterling Parker still rounding into form following shoulder surgery 11 months ago, Mahoney indicated there could be a deeper rotation on display during opening weekend…The Buffs have never played Green Bay or Western Michigan, and their most recent match against their state rivals from DU was in 2009.