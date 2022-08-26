Cybersecurity firm Automox hires new CEO

Cybersecurity software maker Automox Inc. has tapped Tim Lucas, who joined the company in June, as its new CEO.

Lucas, who has held leadership and executive roles with software companies SolarWinds Corp. and Surgient Inc., was brought on “to optimize operations and prepare for its next-stage of growth and scale,” according to an Automox news release.

“Tim’s strong track record of excellence and execution in the SaaS technology industry and extensive experience across operations and finance leadership gives us what we need for this next chapter at Automox,” Automox board chairman Dmitri Alperovitch said in the release. “We look forward to supporting Tim in continuing to execute on the vision of deploying the Automox ITOps platform on every endpoint in the world.”

Lucas takes over the CEO role from Automox co-founder Jay Prassl. The company did not provide a reason for the leadership change.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.