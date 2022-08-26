Editorial: Forgiving student debt good for borrowers, economy

President Joe Biden made good on one of his campaign promises Wednesday by reducing the amount of money student loan borrowers have to pay back to the government.

It was a move cheered by most Democrats, even though it didn’t go as far as some — such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — would have liked. But it went too far for some on the Republican side, such as Sens. Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz, who said it was “illegal” and “socialist.”

Typical of Biden’s ability to compromise, the proposal isn’t a complete forgiveness program. With the average student debt bill running at about $38,000 per borrower, a $10,000 break reduces that debt to $28,000. It does more for Pell Grant recipients, who will get a $20,000 reduction. This targets lower-income borrowers who are more likely to have received Pell Grants to pay for college.

Biden’s proposal only helps individuals who make less than $125,000 a year, or families who make less than $250,000. It also recalibrates payments for people with lower incomes so that the monthly payment can equal no more than 5% of a borrower’s monthly income.

There are good arguments to be made against the loan forgiveness program, but most of them are based on ideology rather than the actual impact of this program.

It is not surprising that McConnell called it another example of “socialism” by the Biden administration. When you don’t have good ideas of your own, it’s always easy to start with the name-calling and using code words like “socialism” to stir up the conservative base.

But the truth is, this forgiveness program will have a huge impact on millions of young college graduates, as well as millions of adults, including parents who borrowed to help get their children through school.

It means a lower monthly payment, which leaves more disposable income for other expenditures, such as cars and homes. Everyone has heard the problems so many young people are having these days as they struggle with crippling monthly student loan payments that prohibit them from being active participants in the U.S. economy. Many work multiple jobs, and despite making their payments each month, see debt continue to rise due to interest rates.

For better or worse, society has encouraged students to go to college — at any cost. This may be wrong, but somehow everyone has become convinced that if you don’t at least have an undergraduate college degree, you will never survive in the modern world. And the way the U.S. education system is set up — dominated by high-priced private colleges as well as high-priced public colleges — there is really only one route to getting a degree, and that is to borrow. In most modern economies, college is heavily subsidized, if not completely free.

A subject for another day, of course, is how students who attend technical schools like those in Lawrence, Haverhill and Danvers, are graduating from high school with skills that immediately launch them into high-paid jobs with no student debt.

There are many things wrong with the way we pay for education in this country. On the bright side, the United States has most of the best colleges in the world. In New Hampshire and on the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, there are a number of superb, affordable options such as Northern Essex Community College and North Shore Community College. There are great private colleges like Merrimack and Endicott, and excellent public institutions such as Salem State University. And that’s not even mentioning our proximity to Boston, which has schools like Harvard and MIT. New Hampshire, of course, has some of the great colleges in the world as well, including private schools like Dartmouth and public options such as the University of New Hampshire.

But they all cost money. Not everyone is independently wealthy or has a seven-figure trust fund. In fact, most do not. That’s why Biden’s forgiveness program works. It makes college possible for more people and, hopefully, makes life more affordable for millions more.

—The Salem News