Invasive Eurasian watermilfoil detected at Boulder Reservoir

Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive plant, has been detected at Boulder Reservoir.

City staff is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to determine the extent of its spread, which was detected during CPW’s semi-annual invasive species monitoring visit.

Though the invasive plant is not harmful to humans, it grows quickly, forms thick mats and disrupts aquatic ecosystems when it becomes established, a city news release notes.

The full extent and location of Eurasian watermilfoil at the reservoir is unclear as just a fragment was discovered, Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes noted in the release. Boulder will work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife this fall to determine whether the plant has been established in Boulder Reservoir.

While the city has watercraft inspection and aquatic nuisance species programs in place to protect water quality and recreation, the invasive plant may have arrived via wind, fishing, animals, humans or watercraft.

The plant can be easily transmitted without the carrier’s knowledge, the release notes.

According to information from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, invasive species cost the United States more than $120 billion in damages every year and are the second largest threat to biodiversity after habitat loss.

If Eurasian watermilfoil spreads at the Boulder Reservoir, it could impact swimming, large and small watercraft and adjacent bodies of water.

Further, since the Boulder Reservoir is a water supply jointly managed by the city and Northern Water, the spread of Eurasian watermilfoil could affect drinking water. The release states that the invasive plant can cause taste and odor issues in drinking water and clog water intakes and outlets.

At this time, there will not be changes to water supply operations or recreation activities at the Boulder Reservoir.

However, Boulder intends to implement additional precautionary measures, including inspecting large and small watercraft exiting the reservoir; prohibiting watercraft on the North shore; and posting signage about the invasive plant around the reservoir.

“Although this invasive plant doesn’t affect public health, because it could impact water quality and recreation activities in the future, we will work closely with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to get more information and keep the community informed about any impacts and changes at the Reservoir,” Rhodes stated in the release.

More information will be posted at boulderparks-rec.org.