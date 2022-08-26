Sanchez nabs milestone win with CU soccer’s victory over Valparaiso

Colorado head soccer coach Danny Sanchez became the Buffaloes’ all-time winningest coach with his team’s 3-0 win over Valparaiso on Friday at Prentup Field.

Sanchez, in his 11th season, moved past legendary CU head coach Bill Hempen, earning his 115th career win at the helm of the CU program.

“I want to give a lot of credit to my predecessor, Bill Hempen,” Sanchez said in a press release. “I think he put CU soccer on the map. Not only regionally, but nationally with not only a Big 12 championship but with the players that he brought into the program. When Jason [Green] and I took over in 2012 and Dave joined us in 2-15 our goal was to develop CU into a perennial NCAA Tournament team. I think we’ve done that. We’re excited about the future. As far as the win record, it’s a byproduct of being (here) 11 years I think.”

Sanchez got the full Gatorade bath treatment from the No. 25 Buffs after the final whistle.

“We’re really excited for Danny,” fifth-year defender Hannah Sharts exclaimed. “We had an idea we were going to shower him. We were pretty confident that we’re going to be able to get the win and give him the celebration he deserves.”

Sophomore Jenny Beyer scored to get the Buffs’ offense started, and junior Shyra James scored her fourth of the season and extended her scoring streak to seven straight matches. Civana Kuhlmann closed the door with her third of the season.

Goalkeepers Dani Hansen and Bella Grust combined for the team’s second shutout of the season, turning away all three of the Beacon’s shots on goal.

“We’ve wanted to get shutouts every single game this season,” Sharts commented. “I know last season we kind of struggled with that, so it’s been a goal for us this year. We’re definitely on the right track.”

Colorado 3, Valparaiso 0

Valparaiso 0 0 — 0

Colorado 2 1 — 3

Goals — Colorado: Beyer (unassisted), 7th minute; James (Newkirk), 11th; Kuhlmann (Layne), 63rd.

Goalies (Minutes-saves- goals allowed) — Valparaiso (Coryell 90-3-8); Colorado (Hansen 45-0-2; Grust 45-0-1).