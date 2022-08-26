Week in Theater: Colorado one-acts hit the Louisville stage after being shelved three times

Week’s highlights
Coal Creek Theater of Louisville: After two years of COVID, then a postponement due to the Marshall Fire, Coal Creek Theater’s “Evening of Colorado-Grown One Acts” hits to the stage this weekend after three years of being shelved. Three one-act plays written by Colorado playwrights (selected among 25 submissions in 2019) will be in the spotlight each night — “A Keening for Finnegan McPhee” by Merriman Wilde, “Remembrance in Blue” by Louis Irwin and “Devotional Blackmail” by Scott Gibson; vaccination proof required; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $15; Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; cctlouisville.org.
On stage
Cinderella: Musical version of the fairy tale about how life somehow requires a handsome, wealthy and powerful man to make a young woman happy, through Sept. 4, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.
Hadestown: Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Tuesday through Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.
The Spongebob Musical: The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.
A Streetcar Named Desire: Tennessee Williams’ classic play filled with passion, tension and colliding cultures, through Sept. 4, The Upstart Crow Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.
Tales from the Tipping Point Play with puppets about climate change, Wednesday, Now or Never Theatre Company, West Age Well Center, 909 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; (free, registration required, 60 and older only); anc.apm.activecommunities.com.
Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Wednesday through Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.
Coming soon
The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, Sept. 15-Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; betc.org.
The Banned Books Club: Actors perform selections from books that have a history of censorship, Sept. 11, Stories on Stage, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; $24; storiesonstage.org.
Dry Land: Play about abortion, female friendship and resiliency, Sept. 16-Oct. 8, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.
Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical that intertwines the plots of Brothers Grimm fairy tales, Sept. 9-Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Newsical The Musical: Long-running off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Sept. 7-25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.
The River Bride: Brazilian fable told with magic realism, Sept. 30-Nov. 6, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Did we miss your production? Email the entry with “theater listings” in the subject line to features@prairiemountainmedia.com.
