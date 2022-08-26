 Skip to content

Theater |
Friday, August 26th 2022

Week in Theater: Colorado one-acts hit the Louisville stage after being shelved three times

Theater productions for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Actors rehearse for “An Evening of Colorado Home Grown One Acts” in Louisville in 2019. The show was postponed due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, then again in 2022 due to the Marshall Fire. It finally hits the stage this weekend. (Alejandro Caballero / Courtesy photo)
Week’s highlights

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville: After two years of COVID, then a postponement due to the Marshall Fire, Coal Creek Theater’s “Evening of Colorado-Grown One Acts” hits to the stage this weekend after three years of being shelved. Three one-act plays written by Colorado playwrights (selected among 25 submissions in 2019) will be in the spotlight each night — “A Keening for Finnegan McPhee” by Merriman Wilde, “Remembrance in Blue” by Louis Irwin and “Devotional Blackmail” by Scott Gibson; vaccination proof required; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $15; Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; cctlouisville.org.

On stage

Cinderella: Musical version of the fairy tale about how life somehow requires a handsome, wealthy and powerful man to make a young woman happy, through Sept. 4, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

Hadestown: Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Tuesday through Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

The Spongebob Musical: The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.

A Streetcar Named Desire: Tennessee Williams’ classic play filled with passion, tension and colliding cultures, through Sept. 4, The Upstart Crow Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

Tales from the Tipping Point Play with puppets about climate change, Wednesday, Now or Never Theatre Company, West Age Well Center, 909 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; (free, registration required, 60 and older only); anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Wednesday through Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Coming soon

The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, Sept. 15-Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; betc.org.

The Banned Books Club: Actors perform selections from books that have a history of censorship, Sept. 11, Stories on Stage, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; $24; storiesonstage.org.

Dry Land: Play about abortion, female friendship and resiliency, Sept. 16-Oct. 8, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical that intertwines the plots of Brothers Grimm fairy tales, Sept. 9-Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Newsical The Musical: Long-running off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Sept. 7-25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.

The River Bride: Brazilian fable told with magic realism, Sept. 30-Nov. 6, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Did we miss your production? Email the entry with “theater listings” in the subject line to features@prairiemountainmedia.com. 

Mark Collins

