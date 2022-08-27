Boulder County officials address misinformation on jail, arrest standards

After two years of ever-changing protocols and restrictions at the Boulder County Jail and district attorney’s office, law enforcement and the court system are playing a long game of catch-up to process the backlog of criminal cases that stacked up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although about six months has passed since the county resumed its regular arrest standards and began holding jury trials, misinformation has continued to circulate on social media and has led people to believe COVID-19 rules and limitations are still in place, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said. Now, as law enforcement and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office work to book and charge people suspected of committing criminal offenses during the pandemic, officials are also receiving calls, emails and questions from residents asking “When will the jail reopen?”

“The jail is open,” Pelle said. “It’s full and it’s very busy. We don’t have any COVID standards in place. We are back to the same incarceration standards that we have had for decades.”

Although the Boulder County Jail never fully closed, it did limit its operations to quell the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Previously, the jail limited arrests for people who were deemed to be low risks to community safety. Those restrictions were lifted in February.

Still, in recent months, Pelle said he has read a lot of inaccurate information on social media sites like Nextdoor, a site that allows people to connect with neighbors. One recent post was made about a week ago by Boulder County resident Tom Boice, who posted about a police pursuit he witnessed near his home in the Newlands. In the post, he said he chatted with police officers and when he mentioned the jail was full, officers corrected him and said “There’s plenty of space available there, but due to the COVID restrictions still in effect, the jail couldn’t book anyone unless the culprit hit a certain high-bar level of crime.”

That’s false, Pelle said.

“In the last few weeks, I have gotten a few phone calls from people who were upset that they talked to police officers who were improperly informed,” he said. “I reconnected with the deputy chief of police (Stephen Redfearn) and sent them our arrest standards.”

Pelle added that he has not encountered any issues with law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas like Lafayette, Louisville or Longmont but there has been confusion and lack of communication regarding the changing jail protocols at the Boulder Police Department.

Dionne Waugh, spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department, said when the county’s arrest standards changed during the pandemic, the jail communicated with the police department to inform officers of those changes.

“When officers had questions about warrants the jail would accept, they called the jail as instructed and acted accordingly,” she wrote in an email.

She added “there may have been a brief delay from the time BCSO changed their arrest standards to the time they sent the information to us. Additionally they have other arrest standards they use to determine who they will and won’t accept.”

Redfearn declined to comment.

As people are being booked at the jail, its beds are filling up. As of Tuesday, the jail had 460 inmates, Pelle said. It has 540 total beds.

The high number of inmates being held is not unique to Boulder County, Pelle said. For that reason, the county cannot send inmates to other counties because they also don’t have space to hold them. Instead the sheriff’s office has worked with the district attorney’s office to release inmates who qualify early from the jail as more and more people are booked for offenses they are suspected of committing throughout the pandemic.

“(During the pandemic) people were getting tickets instead of going to jail,” Pelle said. “What we have right now is a very high pretrial population. Many of them have multiple warrants in multiple counties. They are clogging up the system.”

As people are arrested for months-old offenses, those cases have been flooding into Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty’s office.

“Now we have cases going to trial at a rapid pace as we work through the backlog,” Dougherty said. “It was concerning when those limitations were in place, but I recognized that there was not a viable alternative as the sheriff tried to balance the threat of the virus and the situation at the jail.”

Boulder County resumed jury trials in February.

But even with standard arrest procedures back in place and with trials scheduled again, the system can’t fully address the level of crime occurring in the area, Boice said.

“There is a bottleneck going on between police arresting people and (taking them) to jail and there is a bottleneck at the mental health facilities so because they are all backed up who pays the price?” he asked. “Our neighborhoods are taking the brunt.”

Although Dougherty believes people need to be held accountable for the crimes they commit, he said jail is not always the solution. Many times, there is a deeper issue relating to mental health or substance abuse. That issue is something he hopes will level out in the next few months as the criminal justice system catches up. But long-term, the county must address larger issues the pandemic brought to light.

“Behavioral health issues, such as mental health and substance abuse disorders cannot be ignored or go untreated because the impacts can be significant,” he said.