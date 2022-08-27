Guest opinion: Quintin Davis: Boulder’s flagrantly regressive water rates need to change

By Quintin Davis

I’m a new resident in Boulder, imagine my surprise at my first water bill. A quick refresher: Boulder uses a system of graduated rates, the first 1,000 gallons is always Boulder’s Flagrantly Regressive Water Ratesthe cheapest. The thresholds for each rate are calculated as a percentage of a personalized household “water budget.” On my June bill, the water budget was 8,000 gallons, so the cutoff for the lowest rate was 5,000 gallons, 60% of the water budget. So far so good.

A tiered rate can disincentivize vanity use of limited watershed resources, or it could, if applied evenly to water users. Instead, in Boulder water budgets subsidize use by larger households with decadent lawns, luxury household fixtures and maladapted landscaping, not to mention commercial.

In a welcome pamphlet I received from the city, the example bill shows a household with a summer budget peaking at just over 75,000 gallons. I don’t know the scale of residential amenities that justify 75,000 gallons of personal usage (miniature hippopotamus habitat?), but the back of the envelope concludes that the water user in the mailed example would pay the lowest rate on their first 45,000 gallons, 60% of their budget. If we both used the example 75,000-gallon budget (perhaps I have an indoor hippopotamus), I would pay $1810.81 while they would pay $358.80 at the rates listed on my bill.

You may argue that this is somehow not a massively regressive system, in which case I’ll know you for a liar. A system that takes from those with less is by definition regressive. As water budgets are also apparently adjusted for previous use, you will actually be penalized with higher future rates if you try to conserve water today. Far from the nominal goal of encouraging conservation, water users are encouraged to never fall short of their budget lest it be adjusted downward for future higher rates.

Coupled with the static charges for metering and maintenance that account for a larger proportion of costs for lower volumes (about $60 on my bill), water users living in the smallest and/or most efficient residences pay the highest rates. You can consider this a massive subsidy to the heaviest users, or a penalty for those allotted small budgets, or both. I’d wager donuts to dollars that the largest commercial users have at least as extreme a rate difference, as they have several permissive water budget options to choose from, and do not pay $28.14 for their 17th thousand gallons. With one of these options based on historical usage, a brewery with a slow production month would be better off pumping water down the drain to avoid a rate rise for that month later on.

No matter how you look at it, personalized water budgets provide a negative incentive to water conservation. A big house with a large lawn and/or exotic landscaping is rewarded with cheap rates, while an efficient apartment or a small house with native landscaping pays more for the same water. Water utility rates tell us in no uncertain terms that, whatever lip service they may pay, the City of Boulder is not serious about picking the low-hanging fruit of water conservation.

A fair system could still use graduated rates without penalizing low-volume users. Water is essential for life, and humans need to drink a certain amount every day to avoid death and pathology. Bathing, cooking and washing up also directly support the survival of one’s person, and we should probably avoid unduly penalizing this usage. If we wanted to be very strict about water conservation, we would allocate every human a low dollar rate for their survival usage.

High-usage businesses like golf courses and breweries wouldn’t necessarily deserve this low-rate survival allowance, but I think that breweries do indeed provide a real value to society. We could give every metered user the same basic subsistence allowance (a few thousand gallons or so, to account for shoddy infrastructure) with low-tier rates before the full cost kicks in. No longer would low-volume users in apartments and small homes with native plant landscaping subsidize the exorbitant usage of business users and the grand grounds of the various Boulder mansions scattered throughout town.

Quintin Davis lives in Boulder.