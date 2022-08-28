Casey Middle teacher receives science advocate stipend

Prior to a couple of years ago, Casey Middle School students weren’t entering Boulder Valley’s big regional science fair competition.

While a handful of area middle schools reliably sent students every year, Casey — one of Boulder’s most diverse middle schools — wasn’t one of them. Casey science teacher Erin Mayer wanted to change that, so she applied for a stipend to help her support her students.

“It’s historically something Casey hasn’t done,” she said. “We have a lot of kids here who are underrepresented in science. It’s a great opportunity for all kids to really open their eyes to what they can do in science,” she said.

The Society for Science, a nonprofit in Washington, granted stipends to 84 educators around the country to help them guide students in scientific research and enter that research in competitions. Mayer was awarded a $3,000 stipend this year, the third year she’s received a stipend.

“I’m trying to build a program where all the supplies they need are here, so the playing field is even,” she said. “A huge piece of this is access to equipment.”

The first year, during the pandemic, the support included science experiment toolkits that she sent home with students. Several of her students developed projects at home and entered the science fair remotely.

Last school year, 10 of her sixth graders took projects to the regional science fair, creating their projects mainly at school using a second set of science toolkits. Along with presenting their work, Mayer said, the in-person fair was an opportunity to see the high-level projects produced by high school students.

“It was wonderful for them to see where they could go in science,” she said.

Mayer said all of last year’s sixth grade participants plan to enter the science fair again this spring as seventh graders. She’s also hoping to encourage more of her students to enter, with all her seventh grade students creating projects for a school science symposium. For students not in her classes, she’s hosting an afterschool club.

“It’s great to see them really excited about a project they have chosen,” she said. “It’s this huge sense of accomplishment that they put it together. They were so excited when they had this finished project.”

As sixth graders last school year, German Chacon designed a project on turtle behavior, Sienna Jahn Watt created a health diagnostics box using a coding tool called Makey Makey, and Tyler Edmur built a fish tank light using an Ardiuno platform.

German, who wanted to learn more about turtles, said capturing all the data he needed was his biggest challenge. He gathered data about turtle behavior by watching videos, determining that they prefer being left alone.

“They don’t like people being next to them or picking them up,” he said. “If you really want a pet you can touch, you should probably get a dog.”

Sienna said her project required a lot of revisions, but the biggest challenge was “toning down” her vision to create a more realistic project. Something else she learned, after accidentally deleting a long string of code, was to save your code as you go.

“I learned a lot because it was more hands-on,” she said. “We got to choose from our interests, so you didn’t get bored.”

Tyler said it’s not easy to pick a topic because “There are so many things you can do and so many possibilities.”

He likes the science fair because “It really prepares you for the real world.”

“Our projects get graded by real people outside of school,” he said. “It’s really important.”

His biggest challenge was finding enough time for his project.

“Everybody can make an amazing science fair project if you just dedicate the time,” he said. “It’s definitely a commitment.”