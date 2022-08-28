CU volleyball rallies past Denver

The University of Colorado volleyball team completed a comeback against Denver in five sets (25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9) at the CU Events Center Saturday to finish undefeated this weekend in the Buffs Invitational.

The Buffs (3-0) were led by Alexia Kuehl and Meegan Hart who picked up their first career double-doubles.

Hart, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, had 12 kills while hitting .480 and 11 blocks. Kuehl added 11 kills with 10 blocks, hitting .333. Hart finished the tournament with 40 kills hitting .543 with 18 total blocks while Kuehl had 22 total blocks, averaging 1.83 per set.

“I’m obviously happy to win. That’s a very good team, even though they struggled in their first two matches, that’s kind of the team that I thought we would see. They played a 6-2 early and went to the 5-1, I think they’re better in the 5-1 for sure. You know, when we win a first set easy, I get uneasy, because we tend to let down,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I think we did that in the second set, and then it became a little bit of a dogfight. When you play a match and you hit .290 and the other team hits .140, you shouldn’t go five (sets), right? We found ways to give them points in stretches. We’ve got to fix some things, but this match identified those things, I think this weekend identified some of those things. We’ll get back to the gym on Monday and prepare for next week.”

Lexi Hadrych racked up 20 kills, leading all players, with a .341 hitting percentage. She also put together a solid defensive performance with 14 digs and four blocks, recording her first double-double as a Buff.

The CU offense was led by Taylor Simpson with an impressive 47 assists, along with Brynna DeLuzio who stepped in alongside Sterling Parker to spark the comeback for Colorado. DeLuzio had 10 assists and three digs while Parker added five blocks in limited minutes.

The Buffs remain at home next week for their matchups against No.17-ranked Illinois on Saturday at 2:30 p.m and Iowa on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.