Editorial: The Colorado River’s catastrophe is upon us

If you’ve ever seen the Grand Canyon, you understand. The breadth and spectacle of one of the great wonders of the natural world is hard to describe: 277 miles long, up to 18 miles wide and over a mile deep. All of it carved by the steady and ceaseless flow of a river. Over some 6 million years, the Colorado River has quite literally shaped the West.

Today, it is facing catastrophe.

The Colorado River, which serves the needs of some 40 million people throughout the Southwest and provides vital water to millions of acres of agriculture, is running dry. Overuse, climate change and drought have combined to put the river — and all of us who, to some degree, depend on it — into crisis.

Earlier this year, the seven states that rely on the Colorado River were asked to come up with a plan to save trillions of gallons of water by Aug. 15. If a plan could not be created and agreed upon, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation threatened to take control. The 15th has passed without a plan and without a takeover.

This is painfully typical of America. We have a bad habit of kicking the can down the road when it comes to big, divisive issues. Climate change, COVID, systemic racism — our most pressing issues tend to be met with trepidation or inaction.

Which, in a way, makes sense. We are, after all, a democracy. No matter how pressing the need, the response must be politically viable. More often than not, people — or our elected representatives — have to agree in order to take action. And because it seems that we can agree on less and less, we keep on kicking the can.

When it comes to the Colorado River, though, the end of the road is in sight, and we are barreling toward it.

According to John Berggren, a water policy analyst for Western Resource Advocates and a member of Boulder’s Water Resources Advisory Board, the situation is pretty dire. Next year, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will be forced into taking shortages from the river, and, bar a dramatic change in the river’s fortunes, Lake Mead and Lake Powell will continue to shrink, and Lake Powell might drop so low it won’t be able to generate hydropower. From there it only gets worse, because every inaction today will require exponentially greater action in the future.

Fortunately, if we decide to stop kicking the can, solutions abound. Berggren highlighted a handful of potential steps we could take today to make sure the Colorado River can continue providing for our communities.

Considering agriculture uses some 70% of the Colorado River’s supply, it makes sense to examine cuts there first. One idea is to set up a fund to pay farmers who volunteer to use less water. Another is to evaluate the practicality of low-value crops that are growing in the basin.

Next, municipalities in the basin should consider banning nonfunctional turf (grass that is ornamental or not otherwise used for recreation). State and local governments should increase their conservation budgets to ensure all local water use is as efficient as possible. And, finally, governments should examine local land use planning to make sure it prioritizes water efficiency as well.

Put simply, Berggren said, “the future of the Colorado River is less grass — less alfalfa and hay in agriculture and less Kentucky Bluegrass in our cities.”

None of these solutions are simple. None are as easy as taking a shorter shower. The crisis we are facing is a collective one — for better or worse, we all need water the same — so our solutions are, necessarily, collective. To accomplish the goals Berggren laid out, we must all put in the individual work that culminates in societal action.

The first step is to call your local water provider. It is imperative we learn where our water comes from (about a third of Boulder’s water comes from the Colorado River), and that we press our water utilities about their conservation efforts. These utilities, more often than not, base their conservation budget off local demand. So, the more people who demand the utility devote energy and resources to conservation, the more money the utility will allot to doing just that. From there, it can travel up to the state level: If demand in municipalities increases, it has the power to influence state legislation.

Finally, we talk to our local representatives, we demonstrate the political will to enact these sacrifices, and we vote in November.

America — like all of us — kicks the can because it is often easier than facing the alarming nature of the truth: Catastrophe is looming. Recognizing that truth and doing the work to fight it necessitates internalizing the very real threat of failure — and the dire consequences that come along with it. But, as is always the case, it is better to fail than to do nothing at all.

The Colorado River is inexorably linked with the history of the West. The rain and snowmelt that starts here in the Rockies has fed and nourished the life that has flourished here for centuries. But for too long we have assumed that the river’s flow was endless. Our greed has allowed us to overallocate a finite resource to the point that the Colorado River has not reached the Sea of Cortez since 1998.

But our road is running out. Our river is running dry. Boulder has a great history of leading on environmental action. And while alone we cannot save the Colorado River, we can still lead the way.

—Gary Garrison for the Editorial Board