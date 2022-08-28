Letters to the editor: Boulder can lead way on community choice electricity; CU South delay tactics must end

Leslie Glustrom: Electricity: Boulder can lead the way on community choice

While no place is perfect, there are many reasons to be grateful to live in Boulder County — from the music and trails at Chautauqua to the fun and good food on Pearl Street.

One of the things I’m most grateful for is the quality of our elected representatives. At the state level, our Boulder County legislators include Representatives Tracey Bernett, Judy Amabile, Karen McCormick and Edie Hooton (who will now very likely be ably replaced by Boulder Councilwoman Junie Joseph), as well as Senator Sonya Jaquez-Lewis and, of course, Senate President Steve Fenberg!

This stellar Boulder County delegation is leading the way on many fronts from energy and climate to regenerative agriculture to early childhood education and health care and much more! I am so grateful to have them representing us!

One thing our legislators have not yet achieved though, is bringing more competition to our state’s electricity markets — but they will have a chance to do so in the 2023 legislative session.

Community after community that has gained the freedom to “go to market” in Colorado for their electricity has found that there are many willing suppliers ready to bring their community much cleaner — and importantly, lower-cost electricity.

In the meantime, our monopoly provider, Xcel, has shown a determination to raise our rates time and time again — regardless of how cheap wind and solar electricity becomes. Sadly, as customers of a monopoly, we currently have no choice but to keep paying Xcel’s ever-higher rates.

In late 2022, the Colorado PUC will issue its report on Community Choice Energy and Boulder County legislators will have the opportunity to once again lead the way by allowing communities that want to look for better deals for their electricity to do so.

Here’s hoping our legislators will take this opportunity!

Leslie Glustrom, Boulder

Illya Kowalchuk: CU South: Hypocritical delay tactics must end

When the CU South annexation agreement was overwhelmingly approved in September of 2021, it provided hope for many. This includes, but is not limited to the 2300 Boulderites currently living in the deadly flood zone and the dozens of CU Boulder employees and their families excited about the possibility of living close to their jobs.

Because of the intentionally misleading information that has been widely spread about this project, a small minority of Boulder voters think that this project is something that needs to be considered further, even though decades of research and negotiations are behind the agreement.

I wonder how much of these delay tactics are simply liberals not living their values.

The 2020 Democratic Party Platform states that housing is a human right. Housing is mentioned over 100 times in the document. When I hear, “We just need to slow down and consider the issue further,” it sounds like lip service that translates into, “I’m scared of what affordable housing means for my safety and property value,” or, “I don’t want to lose my dog walking loop and morning jog.” Is it widely known that when we use the CU South property, we are all trespassing on private property? It’s impossible to say that you are in favor of equity in America if you’re unwilling to have affordable housing built in your neighborhood.

Democrats have the overwhelming majority in Boulder. I challenge my fellow Dems to turn towards community and inclusion and away from fear and greed. We must act with urgency and live our values. We must protect our neighbors from a deadly flood, provide affordable housing, jobs and recreation. Visit www.NoMeansNoMoreDelay.org.

Illya Kowalchuk, Boulder