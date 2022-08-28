 Skip to content

No. 25 CU Buffs women’s soccer preview:…

88°F
Sunday, August 28th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

No. 25 CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: No. 9 BYU Cougars

Buffs face big challenge in first road game

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

No. 25 CU Buffs women’s soccer at No. 9 BYU Cougars

KICKOFF: Monday 3 p.m. MT, Provo, Utah.

BROADCAST: TV — BYUTV.

RECORDS: BYU 2-0; Colorado 3-0.

KEY PLAYERS: BYU — MF Jamie Shepherd, Jr. (two goals); F/MF Brecken Mozingo, Jr. (two assists); GK Savanna Mason, So. (1.000 save percentage, 0.00 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (four goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (three goals); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (one goal, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.857 save percentage, 0.54 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU head coach Danny Sanchez became the program’s all-time leader in wins with Friday’s 3-0 victory against Valparaiso. Now in his 11th season, Sanchez owns a mark of 115-69-26 at CU…BYU is the defending national runner-up, losing to Florida State in penalty kicks in last year’s championship game…The Cougars lead the all-time series 4-3-1 and have won all three matches in Provo. The teams have not met since a 3-0 CU home win in 2017…Shyra James has scored in each game for the Buffs and, dating back to last season, has scored in seven consecutive games. James has taken sole possession of eighth-place on CU’s career goals scored list with 18…CU sophomore midfielder Jenny Beyer made her season debut against Valparaiso and recorded a goal (the first of her career) and an assist. Beyer missed the bulk of the preseason while competing for Germany in the U20 World Cup…BYU opened the season with a 1-0 win against Cal State Fullerton and is coming off a 2-0 win on Friday at No. 20 Ohio State…The Cougars have not yet surrendered a goal through two games and have allowed only five shots on goal…The Buffs return home to host Texas A&M Commerce on Thursday (4 p.m.).

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. I Just Saw The Caprese Sandwich, And OMG

    I just saw the Capicola Caprese Panino sandwich at Your Butcher Frank, and it’s gorgeous to look at and incredible...
  2. What Do You Know About Real Estate?

    What do you know about Boulder real estate? The most important thing to know is, whether you are buying or...
  3. Banking, Made Simple.

    At High Plains Bank in Wiggins, we specialize in banking, made simple. We know that banking is a relationship—with you,...
  4. The Search For The Best Liquor Prices

    The search for the best liquor prices ends at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! Stop running all over town chasing...
  5. Creating A Memorial Bench

    Creating a memorial bench is an excellent way to commemorate your departed loved one. Working with the artisans at Landmark...