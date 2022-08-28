No. 25 CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: No. 9 BYU Cougars

No. 25 CU Buffs women’s soccer at No. 9 BYU Cougars

KICKOFF: Monday 3 p.m. MT, Provo, Utah.

BROADCAST: TV — BYUTV.

RECORDS: BYU 2-0; Colorado 3-0.

KEY PLAYERS: BYU — MF Jamie Shepherd, Jr. (two goals); F/MF Brecken Mozingo, Jr. (two assists); GK Savanna Mason, So. (1.000 save percentage, 0.00 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (four goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (three goals); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (one goal, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.857 save percentage, 0.54 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU head coach Danny Sanchez became the program’s all-time leader in wins with Friday’s 3-0 victory against Valparaiso. Now in his 11th season, Sanchez owns a mark of 115-69-26 at CU…BYU is the defending national runner-up, losing to Florida State in penalty kicks in last year’s championship game…The Cougars lead the all-time series 4-3-1 and have won all three matches in Provo. The teams have not met since a 3-0 CU home win in 2017…Shyra James has scored in each game for the Buffs and, dating back to last season, has scored in seven consecutive games. James has taken sole possession of eighth-place on CU’s career goals scored list with 18…CU sophomore midfielder Jenny Beyer made her season debut against Valparaiso and recorded a goal (the first of her career) and an assist. Beyer missed the bulk of the preseason while competing for Germany in the U20 World Cup…BYU opened the season with a 1-0 win against Cal State Fullerton and is coming off a 2-0 win on Friday at No. 20 Ohio State…The Cougars have not yet surrendered a goal through two games and have allowed only five shots on goal…The Buffs return home to host Texas A&M Commerce on Thursday (4 p.m.).