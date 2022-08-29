CU volleyball’s Alexia Kuehl named Pac-12 defensive player of the week

A hot start allowed Shyra James from the Colorado women’s soccer team to be honored in the first batch of Pac-12 player of the week awards this season. CU volleyball middle blocker Alexia Kuehl now can say the same.
On Monday, the Pac-12 announced its first weekly awards of the 2022 season, naming Kuehl as the defensive player of the week. It is the first career player of the week honor for Kuehl, a 6-foot-7 redshirt junior.
The Buffs opened the season by sweeping three matches in the Buffs Invitational, with Kuehl pacing the defense with 22 total blocks (the most by any Pac-12 player during the opening weekend) and an average of 1.83 per set.
Kuehl also posted 23 kills with a .340 hitting percentage during CU’s wins against Green Bay, Western Michigan and Denver. Kuehl recorded the first double-double of her career against DU (11 kills, 10 blocks) and earned a spot on the all-tournament team with CU setter Taylor Simpson and Meegan Hart, who was named tournament MVP.
CU will be back in action this week in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, hosting No. 19 Illinois on Saturday (2:30 p.m.) and Iowa on Sunday (1:30 p.m.).
Join the Conversation
We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.