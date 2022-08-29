 Skip to content

CU volleyball’s Alexia Kuehl named Pac-12…

Monday, August 29th 2022

CU volleyball’s Alexia Kuehl named Pac-12 defensive player of the week

Buffs take 3-0 start into Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A hot start allowed Shyra James from the Colorado women’s soccer team to be honored in the first batch of Pac-12 player of the week awards this season. CU volleyball middle blocker Alexia Kuehl now can say the same.

On Monday, the Pac-12 announced its first weekly awards of the 2022 season, naming Kuehl as the defensive player of the week. It is the first career player of the week honor for Kuehl, a 6-foot-7 redshirt junior.

The Buffs opened the season by sweeping three matches in the Buffs Invitational, with Kuehl pacing the defense with 22 total blocks (the most by any Pac-12 player during the opening weekend) and an average of 1.83 per set.

Kuehl also posted 23 kills with a .340 hitting percentage during CU’s wins against Green Bay, Western Michigan and Denver. Kuehl recorded the first double-double of her career against DU (11 kills, 10 blocks) and earned a spot on the all-tournament team with CU setter Taylor Simpson and Meegan Hart, who was named tournament MVP.

CU will be back in action this week in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, hosting No. 19 Illinois on Saturday (2:30 p.m.) and Iowa on Sunday (1:30 p.m.).

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

